VA implements new flag display policy at facilities

VA has announced a new policy limiting the display of flags at VA facilities, effective immediately. The policy is intended to establish consistency across the department and aligns with longstanding Department of Defense guidelines.

Under the new directive, only specific flags may be publicly displayed or depicted at VA facilities. These include the United States flag, flags of U.S. states and territories, military service flags, VA flags and official flags of U.S. agencies. Additionally, flags representing prisoner of war/missing in action (POW/MIA), Senior Executive Service (SES), military command units and burial flags for honoring Veterans and reservists are permitted.

The policy applies to all VA facilities, including offices, government vehicles, medical centers, common areas and parking lots. However, it does not prohibit the inclusion of unauthorized flags in museum exhibits, state-issued license plates, grave sites, historical displays or works of art, provided they do not imply official endorsement by the department.

This guidance supersedes VA’s previous memorandum on displaying flags during Pride Month, issued in May 2024. However, it does not affect existing policies governing national cemeteries.

“All Veterans and VA beneficiaries will always be welcome at all VA facilities to receive the benefits and services they have earned under the law,” Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins said in an email to all employees. “This policy will bring consistency and simplicity to the display of flags throughout the department, ensuring a singular focus on serving the needs of Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.”

VA’s implementation follows similar policies maintained by the Department of Defense since the previous Trump administration and upheld during the Biden administration.