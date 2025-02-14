WaterStep Responds to Cholera & Ebola Epidemics in Africa, Providing Critical Safe Water and Hygiene Support

WaterStep, a global leader in safe water innovation, is taking urgent action to end the cholera & Ebola epidemics ravaging communities in So. Sudan & the DRC.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaterStep, a global leader in safe water innovation, is taking urgent action to end the cholera and Ebola epidemics ravaging communities in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. With cholera outbreaks in South Sudan, and both Ebola and cholera affecting the DRC, WaterStep is deploying lifesaving programs and equipment to prevent the further spread of disease and protect vulnerable communities. The organization’s epidemic abatement kits include BleachMakers, Handwash Stations, Woundwise Care, and Essential Kits for hygiene. This strategic response is expected to impact more than 40,000 people.

The recent cholera outbreak in South Sudan has overwhelmed local healthcare facilities, particularly in remote areas on the Nile River like Duk County, where access to safe water and medical supplies is severely limited. With nearly 27,000 people infected, WaterStep is working with local partners to provide immediate relief. Through the John Dau Foundation, Christ Mission to the World, and In Deed and Truth Ministries, WaterStep is deploying its successful cholera response kits to 12 healthcare facilities across five counties – Duk, Uror, Juba, Aweil and Tonj– that will reach the most remote and hardest hit communities.

"People are dying, and more will die without immediate intervention," said Mark Hogg, WaterStep founder and CEO. "WaterStep is responding because we know how critical safe water and disinfectant are in stopping the spread of cholera. This is an urgent situation, and we’re taking action to prevent more lives from being lost.”

In Goma, East DR Congo, nearly 3,000 people have been killed in fighting since late January in the armed conflict. Hospitals have been burned, and markets have closed so doctors have no access to disinfectant, which is critical to stopping Ebola and cholera.

WaterStep’s response in the DRC includes the deployment of key water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions in five health facilities. Through a partnership with SANRU, the largest healthcare NGO on the continent of Africa, WaterStep is providing safe drinking water and improved access to better hygiene in high-risk areas through the production of sufficient disinfectant with WaterStep’s patented BleachMakers. The project also includes extensive training for healthcare staff on WASH practices and medical waste management, and the installation of hand-washing stations in key health zones.

“The situation in Goma is dire, and if we don’t act quickly, the worst is yet to come,” said Zach Tossou, Chief Program Officer at WaterStep. “With violence disrupting access to safe water and sanitation, we’re stepping in to provide urgent water purification systems and disinfectants. Without immediate intervention, the spread of Ebola and cholera will only worsen, putting even more lives at risk.”

With more than 30 years of experience in emergency response, WaterStep has a proven track record of providing immediate, effective solutions in disaster zones, has saved countless lives, and has prevented the spread of disease.

WaterStep is a global leader that focuses on sustainable solutions to the world’s WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) crisis. WaterStep has developed simple tools, patented technology, and effective training to empower people and communities to solve their own water and sanitation needs. We provide expert solutions for places where infrastructure is fragile and execution challenges are particularly difficult, especially in slums, rural villages, and in communities responding to natural and manmade disasters. For more information about WaterStep’s ongoing efforts and to support the mission, visit www.waterstep.org.



