Israel Tech Week 2025 Set to Showcase Global Innovation in Miami

The week-long conference will showcase Israeli innovation and highlight South Florida's growing reputation as a leading tech hub.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Israel Tech Week 2025 (ISRTW) will debut in Miami from March 27 – April 3, 2025, bringing together a dynamic global community to celebrate Israeli ingenuity and showcase South Florida’s growing strength as a leading tech hub. The week-long conference will be held at iconic venues throughout Miami Beach and Miami and feature cutting-edge discussions across various industries, including HealthTech, FinTech, ClimateTech, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more.With 2,500 expected attendees, the event aims to strengthen the growing collaboration between the United States and Israeli tech ecosystems by hosting exclusive dinners, cultural events and industry panels. It will also feature keynote speeches from 50+ tech innovators, venture capitalists, startup founders, and industry leaders. On the last day of the conference, attendees will experience the ISRTW Startup Showcase, featuring over 25 Israeli founders showcasing their breakthrough solutions.Notable keynote speakers include:- Tomer Lancewicki, Ph.D., Director of Machine Learning, Walmart Global Tech- David Blumberg, Founder and Managing Partner, Blumberg Capital- Melissa Medina, Co-Founder & CEO, eMerge Americas- Guy Franklin, Founder & CEO, Israeli Mapped in NY- Ami Moyal, President of Afeka Tel Aviv Academic College- Zohar Dayan, SVP of Product, Vimeo (Co-Founder of Wibbitz, acquired by Vimeo)- Gad Alon, SVP of Global Insights, Data, AI & Analytics, IHG Hotels & Resorts- Tony Argiz, BDO Board Member and South Florida Managing Partner- Garry Fatakhov, Co-Founder, Siemplify (Acquired by Google)- Bar Katz, Co-Founder of Silk Security (Acquired by Armis)- Salo Sredni, Managing Partner, Ocean Azul Partners (U.S. Board Member of eToro)“The week-long event will be a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration between the Israel and Miami tech ecosystem. Additionally, it will showcase Miami as the best opportunity for startups to position themselves in the U.S. market and LATAM,” said Lior Halabi, co-founder and CEO of ISRTW.With notable partners such as The Israel Export Institute, Government of Israel Economic Mission to the USA East Coast, eMerge Americas, City of Miami Beach and Israel Innovation Institute, and many others, ISRTW seeks to fortify Israeli ties in the United States as Miami continues its rise as an innovation capital.For more information on how to participate or sponsor Israel Tech Week 2025, please visit israeltechweek.com.

