ECJD Judge Younggren investiture set for March 7, 2025

The investiture of East Central Judicial District Judge Ryan J. Younggren will be held March 7, 2025 at the Cass County Courthouse in Fargo. The event will begin at 2:00 PM in Courtroom 301. A reception will follow. Download the investiture invitation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.