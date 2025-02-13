Charges dropped against two Iranian journalists jailed for coverage of death of Mahsa Amini 

NUJ welcomes closure of Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi's cases

Two Iranian journalists who were imprisoned for over a year for covering the death of Mahsa Amini have had their cases closed.

Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi were jailed in September 2022 after they reported on Amini’s death in the custody of morality police. She had been detained for allegedly violating strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab or headscarf.

Iran's state coroner claimed Amini's death, which sparked national protests, was due to pre-existing medical conditions but a UN human rights expert said there was evidence she died "as a result of beatings" by morality police.

Hamedi, who worked for the newspaper Shargh, broke the news of Amini's death and Mohammadi covered her funeral. They were both arrested after the protests began and charged with collaborating with the US government and colluding against national security.

Branch 15 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court initially sentenced Hamedi to 13 years in prison and Mohammadi to 12 years.

After 17 months in detention - during which time the NUJ condemned restrictions imposed by prison authorities including making telephone calls or receiving visitors at Evin prison - they were released on bail in January 2024 but had the threat of reimprisonment over them.

However, lawyers for the pair announced this week that they have been given amnesty and had their cases closed.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in welcoming the move.

The IFJ said:

“We welcome the dropping of the charges against them. Journalists should never be prosecuted for doing their job.”

