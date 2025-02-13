Ukulele Kids Club Welcomes Kelli McKee as New Executive Director

Kelli McKee, Executive Director of UKC

Celebrated Music Therapist and Award-Winning Collaborator to Lead Organization

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kelli McKee, MA, MT-BC, NICU-MT, as its new Executive Director. Kelli, a board-certified music therapist with over a decade of experience, has been an integral part of the UKC family, contributing significantly to its mission of transforming lives through music.Kelli's journey with the UKC began during her tenure in pediatric and hospice settings, where she utilized ukuleles as therapeutic tools to aid countless hospitalized children. Her innovative approach led to the creation of "Ukuleles for Dads," a music therapy support group designed to provide coping and bonding support for families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.In addition to her clinical contributions, Kelli played a pivotal role in the UKC's marketing efforts, most notably through her involvement in the Emmy Award-winning "10,000th Ukulele" short film. This heartwarming video, produced in partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and Spot Content Studio, features Charlotte Bishop, a young patient diagnosed with aplastic anemia. The film documents Charlotte's journey as the recipient of the UKC's 10,000th ukulele donation, highlighting the profound impact of music therapy on medically fragile children.The "10,000th Ukulele" video not only showcases the therapeutic benefits of music but also underscores the UKC's commitment to supporting children's health through music therapy. The film's recognition with a Mid-America Emmy Award in the health & medical category is a testament to the organization's dedication and the transformative power of music.“I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the Ukulele Kids Club in a new capacity as the Executive Director.” shared McKee “As a music therapist and longtime member of the UKC family, I have witnessed our mission in action firsthand and possess a deep understanding of the importance of music for healing. I look forward to partnering with our board of directors, our donors and community partners and the music therapists and families we serve to lead the organization into our next era.”Beyond her work with the UKC, Kelli has held significant roles in the nonprofit sector, including positions at Friends of Kids with Cancer in St. Louis and Big Thought, a creative arts education nonprofit in Dallas. She has also served as past president of the Midwestern Region of the American Music Therapy Association. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in counseling at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.About the Ukulele Kids ClubThe Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting medically fragile children through music therapy. By donating ukuleles to children and teens in need, the UKC empowers them to utilize music as a tool for healing and emotional expression. Since its inception in 2013, the UKC has partnered with over 325 music therapy programs globally and has donated over 13,000 ukuleles. citeturn0search8

