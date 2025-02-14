Allocore Uses AI-Powered Enhancements to Modernize Federal Loan and Grant Processing

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore, a leader in fraud detection and loan processing technology, is revolutionizing federal lending and grant programs with AI-driven security and efficiency enhancements. Through its Unified Fraud Platform (UFP), Allocore leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline application processing, reduce fraudulent payments, and optimize program administration for federal agencies.“As fraud schemes become more sophisticated, it’s critical that government agencies have access to the latest technological advancements to protect taxpayer dollars and improve efficiency,” said Bill Webner, CEO of Allocore. “We’re excited to expand our AI capabilities, ensuring federal loan and grant programs can operate faster, more securely, and with greater accuracy—helping agencies do their jobs better and deliver resources to those who need them most.”Federal lending and grant programs face billions in fraudulent claims annually, often due to outdated systems and manual verification processes. Allocore’s AI-powered platform brings next-generation fraud detection and automation to these programs, ensuring funds reach the right recipients, and only the right recipients, faster and more securely.How Allocore Uses AI to Strengthen Federal Loan and Grant ProgramsPII Fraud Detection & Resolution – Uses AI to verify personally identifiable information (PII), cross-referencing applicant data and assigning a fraud risk score to detect inconsistencies and prevent fraudulent applications.Facial Recognition for Identity Verification – Matches applicant photos to government-issued IDs while detecting manipulated or static images to prevent identity fraud.AI Co-Pilot for Program Administrators – Automates document review, flags errors, and streamlines loan processing, reducing administrative workload and expediting approvals.Image Validation & Duplicate Detection – Identifies fraudulent applications by detecting duplicate or altered images using AI-powered hash matching and deep learning.Legal Document Verification – Instantly reads and verifies legal documents, cross-referencing them with applicant data to ensure accuracy and compliance.By leveraging the latest in technological advancements embedded in commercially proven solutions, federal agencies can deliver aid faster, protect taxpayer dollars, and restore public trust in government programs.For more information on Allocore’s AI-driven fraud detection and efficiency solutions, click here ###About AllocoreAllocore powers the leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.

