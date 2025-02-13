Plant Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

February 13, 2025 The Plant Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9:30 AM. The meeting will be held at the Maryland Department of Agriculture Headquarters, located at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD, in the Turf and Seed Herbarium. For more information about the meeting, please contact Kimberly Rice, Program Manager for Plant Protection & Weed Management, at kimberly.rice@maryland.gov or 410-841-5920.

