Applications Open for Empire State Summer Service Corps

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of applications for the Empire State Summer Service Corps Program, encouraging State University of New York students to apply for one of 150 paid civic and service internships this summer. The special program will take place from May through August 2025. SUNY students are encouraged to apply on the SUNY website between now and March 20, 2025.

“I have talked about putting money back in the pockets of taxpayers across New York, now it’s time to help put money into the pockets for the youth of New York,” Governor Hochul said. “By providing our youth with meaningful employment opportunities, we are not just giving them a job; we are investing in their future. This program will equip them with valuable skills, empower them to be leaders in their communities, and help them grow into responsible, hardworking individuals who will shape a brighter tomorrow for all of New York.”

The Empire State Service Corps is one of Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State priorities to expand service opportunities for college students. Students participating in the program dedicate at least 300 hours to paid community service – and convene regularly to share and learn from each other's experiences. During its first application cycle, almost 2,000 SUNY students submitted applications for 500 spots across 45 SUNY colleges and universities during the 2024-25 academic year. AmeriCorps funding will make it possible to expand the program to serve 150 students this summer.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “College has the unique power to bring students together in service and learning. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and the support of the Legislature, SUNY is proud to make it possible for hundreds of our students to complete paid service internships in their communities through the Empire State Service Corps.”

The Empire State Service Corps provides paid civic and service internships in the following areas:

K-12 Tutoring: Students will partner with local school districts for regular tutoring sessions to support recovery from pandemic-era interrupted learning.

Students will partner with local school districts for regular tutoring sessions to support recovery from pandemic-era interrupted learning. SNAP and basic need outreach: Students will support students with SNAP outreach on campus, as well as provide basic needs support, including shifts at the campus food pantry.

Students will support students with SNAP outreach on campus, as well as provide basic needs support, including shifts at the campus food pantry. Peer Mental Health: On select campuses, students will be trained to serve as peer mental health counselors.

On select campuses, students will be trained to serve as peer mental health counselors. Sustainability: Students will serve in campus roles and with local nonprofits and State agencies on sustainability work, such as recycling campaigns, tree planting, pollinator gardens, and sustainability outreach.

Students will serve in campus roles and with local nonprofits and State agencies on sustainability work, such as recycling campaigns, tree planting, pollinator gardens, and sustainability outreach. Anti-Hate and Bias Prevention: Students will serve with local nonprofits focused on ending hate and bias in the community.

Students will serve with local nonprofits focused on ending hate and bias in the community. FAFSA Completion: Students will serve local communities, through visits to local high schools and work on-campus, to support students in completing the FAFSA so they can access financial aid.

Governor Hochul and the state legislature committed $2.75 million to continue to fund the Empire State Service Corps in the FY25 Enacted Budget.

Community-based organizations and local school districts interested in hosting Empire State Summer Service Corps members can submit their information at this link here.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.