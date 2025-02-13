Zehnder’s Snowfest welcomes 338th Army Band and Spc. Bryan Clark

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. –

The 338th Army Band took the stage at Zehnder's Snowfest with one of its newest members. Army Reserve Spc. Bryan Clark, a 42R Army musician who plays the keyboard, made his debut performance with the band, stepping into his role in front of festival attendees and community members.

Clark joined his fellow Soldiers at the annual winter festival, known for its impressive ice sculptures, live music, and long-standing community traditions. Now in its 34th year, Snowfest attracts thousands of visitors, providing a platform for the 338th Army Band to engage with the public and showcase Army musicianship.

"This is my first time getting to come out here and it's just an incredible environment," Clark said. "The ice sculptures are amazing. I'm looking forward to performing and being part of such a great event."

Clark's path to the Army Reserve began with an audition, a key milestone for musicians aspiring to serve in military bands. After earning his place in the 338th Army Band, he trained alongside experienced musicians, refining his skills to prepare for performances like this. The band, part of the 88th Readiness Division, supports military ceremonies and public events across Michigan, Ohio, and beyond.

"The band really helps build bridges with the community, providing an opportunity to connect and engage with people who may not have much exposure to the military," Clark explained. "I'm excited to be part of something that unites people and strengthens ties with the community."

The band performed at multiple events during the festival, including Strong Winds, a brass and wind ensemble, and the 338th Concert Band, which performed patriotic music. Clark joined his fellow Soldiers during these performances, fully immersing himself in his new role as an Army musician.

Balancing military service with civilian life, Clark embodies the dual commitment of an Army Reserve Soldier. Through performances like Snowfest, the 338th Army Band strengthens ties with the public, showcasing the dedication and talent of Army musicians.

"Performing at events like Snowfest is a unique experience," Clark said. "It's exciting to represent the Army and show that we're not just Soldiers, but musicians, too. I'm looking forward to more performances and continuing to grow in my role."

For those interested in auditioning for the U.S. Army Reserve Bands, visit www.bands.army.mil/careers/audition or contact a local Army recruiter.