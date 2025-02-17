Hollywood Action Icon & UDF CEO Patrick Kilpatrick Unveils Streaming Series at Berlin European Film Market February 15

Patrick Kilpatrick Patrick Kilpatrick

Renowned Screenwriter and Actor Showcases Uncommon Dialogue Films' High-Impact Series on Berlinale Film Festival’s Main Stage of the Documentation Centre

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncommon Dialogue Films, Inc. ( UDF ), led by CEO Patrick Kilpatrick , has been selected to present a major 7-part streaming series at the prestigious Largo.ai event during the European Film Market (EFM) from February 13-19, 2025.Sylvester Stallone and Thomas Tippl, the former vice chairman and chief operating officer of Activision Blizzard are among others who invested $7.5 million in Largo.ai in the last week alone.The highly anticipated presentation will take place on February 15 at 4:30 PM on the Main Stage of EFM's Documentation Centre as part of the Berlinale Film Festival 2025."The European Film Market/Berlinale Film Festival is one of the world's preeminent cinematic destinations. We are proud to have been selected to present one of our projects" said Kilpatrick.Uncommon Dialogue Films has been at the forefront of cutting-edge storytelling, having worked closely with Largo.ai’s innovative film analysis platform for over a year. The company’s selection for this prestigious event further cements its reputation as a global powerhouse for film development and the creation of streaming content.Kilpatrick, known for his dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, is currently captivating audiences worldwide with his performances in several projects. His recent work includes starring in the family-friendly adventure film ‘Nessie,’ Cynthia Rothrock’s Mixed Martial Arts Western ‘Black Creek,’ and the newly wrapped ‘Hole Shot,’ directed by French Mixed Martial Arts icon Olivier Gruner. Additionally, Kilpatrick is earning festival acclaim for his performance in ‘Catalyst,’ directed by Christopher Folkens, which is currently streaming on Apple TV+.Beyond acting, Kilpatrick is in mid-production for ‘Dying for Living,’ a high-energy action film he is writing, producing, directing, and starring in. The project boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring international action stars such as Nina Bergman, Costas Mandylor, Cynthia Rothrock, Chuck Liddell, Rigan Machado, Olivier Gruner, and rising talents Ivana Nguyen and Wesley Adema. In April, he will begin production on the Western ‘Bountiful,’ directed by Paul Winters.Industry professionals attending the EFM/Berlinale Film Festival are encouraged to connect with Kilpatrick and Uncommon Dialogue Films to discuss the major 7-part streaming series and UDF’s compelling slate of globally appealing film and streaming projects.Uncommon Dialogue Films continues pushing the boundaries of cinematic excellence, ensuring its projects resonate with audiences worldwide. For more information about UDF or to schedule a meeting, go to www.UDFilms.com

