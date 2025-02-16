Azerbaijani educator Nihad Sahbazov launches new project integrating physics, music production, and visual effects

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nihad Sahbazov , a Physics teacher, sound producer, and visual effects educator from Azerbaijan has launched a new project that integrates physics and music production with visual effects. His latest endeavor brings together physics concepts, music, and visual effects in a live performance designed to engage and educate audiences.Sahbazov’s project utilizes state-of-the-art technology to create an immersive experience that seamlessly combines sound, visuals, and educational content. The live performance aims to captivate audiences while providing an innovative approach to teaching physics concepts.As part of this initiative, Sahbazov commissioned a custom-built workstation valued at $10,000, specifically tailored for high-end 3D editing and visual effects production.This project reflects the advancement in the fields of education and music production, and highlights the growing role of technology in these areas. It also underscores Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to make significant strides in technological innovation and creativity.For further details or media inquiries, please visit fizikadim.az.

