Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,513 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijani educator Nihad Sahbazov launches new project integrating physics, music production, and visual effects

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nihad Sahbazov, a Physics teacher, sound producer, and visual effects educator from Azerbaijan has launched a new project that integrates physics and music production with visual effects. His latest endeavor brings together physics concepts, music, and visual effects in a live performance designed to engage and educate audiences.

Sahbazov’s project utilizes state-of-the-art technology to create an immersive experience that seamlessly combines sound, visuals, and educational content. The live performance aims to captivate audiences while providing an innovative approach to teaching physics concepts.

As part of this initiative, Sahbazov commissioned a custom-built workstation valued at $10,000, specifically tailored for high-end 3D editing and visual effects production.

This project reflects the advancement in the fields of education and music production, and highlights the growing role of technology in these areas. It also underscores Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to make significant strides in technological innovation and creativity.

For further details or media inquiries, please visit fizikadim.az.

Nihad Sahbazov
Fizika Dim
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Azerbaijani educator Nihad Sahbazov launches new project integrating physics, music production, and visual effects

Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more