VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 11, 2025, the AI Action Summit was successfully concluded in Paris, France. Co - hosted by France and India, this grand event attracted the attention of the global AI community. Heads of state, government leaders, representatives of international organizations, technology companies, and research institutions from many countries gathered to discuss the development and governance of artificial intelligence.

During the summit, 61 countries jointly signed the "Paris AI Declaration", formally titled "Declaration on Developing Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for the Benefit of Humanity and the Planet". The declaration commits to developing AI technology in an "open", "inclusive", and "ethical" manner, calls for enhanced coordination in AI governance, advocates for global dialogue, and appeals to avoid market concentration to improve the accessibility of AI technology. The signing of this declaration is a significant milestone in the global AI governance process, highlighting the international community's consensus on AI ethics and social responsibility.

Coincidentally, the Global Fred Certification for Artificial Intelligence Application Strength (GFC - AIAS) launched by Global Fred Certification, headquartered in Canada, also places great emphasis on morality, social responsibility, and ethics, which is completely consistent with the principles of the "Paris AI Declaration". The GFC-AIAS is based on a comprehensive evaluation framework, objectively assessing enterprises' capabilities in applying AI from multiple dimensions.

At the moral level, this certification requires enterprises to follow the principles of fairness, justice, and transparency in the R & D and application of AI, avoid algorithmic discrimination and bias, and ensure that the decisions and outputs of AI systems are interpretable. For example, in scenarios such as recruitment and financial loan approval that involve personal rights and interests, the AI algorithms used by enterprises should treat people of different races, genders, and ages equally without producing unfair results due to their personal characteristics.

In terms of social responsibility, the Global Fred AI Application Strength Certification encourages enterprises to use AI technology to solve social problems and promote sustainable development. For instance, enterprises can use AI to optimize urban traffic management, reduce congestion and carbon emissions; in the medical field, AI can be utilized to assist in disease diagnosis, improving medical efficiency and accuracy, and benefiting more patients.

Regarding ethical norms, the certification standards urge enterprises to establish a sound AI ethics review mechanism, conduct regular reviews of AI projects and applications, and promptly identify and correct potential ethical risks. This ensures that the development of AI does not harm human values and fundamental rights, safeguarding human safety and dignity.

The introduction of the Global Fred AI Application Strength Certification provides an important guideline for enterprises to improve their AI application levels. Enterprises that obtain this certification not only demonstrate that they have reached a certain standard in technical strength but also imply that they have excellent performance in terms of morality, social responsibility, and ethics. This helps enterprises enhance their brand image, strengthen their market competitiveness, and win the trust of customers and partners.

The Paris AI Action Summit and the signing of the "Paris AI Declaration" echo the standards of the Global Fred AI Application Strength Certification, jointly laying a solid foundation for the healthy development of AI globally. In the future, as more enterprises abide by these principles and standards, AI is expected to achieve a safer, more reliable, and sustainable development worldwide, creating more value for human society.

