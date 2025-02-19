Antidote Now Open at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Antidote is the Westin Kierland Resort's newest amenity: a social hub and bar perfect for any occasion.

Attend the Grand Opening Event – Thursday, February 13, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa introduces Antidote , an all-new bar and social hub designed to be the cure for what ails guests. Nestled on the resort’s iconic outdoor patio with breathtaking views of the golf course, lake, and mountains, Antidote is where craft cocktails, craveable food, and community come together.Attend the Grand Opening Celebration on February 13, 2025, and experience the essence of Antidote firsthand.What to Expect at Antidote:The Remedy List: A lineup of artfully crafted cocktails, including the Anecdotal Old Fashioned, featuring Buffalo Trace Single Barrel, House Sarsaparilla Syrup, Nopal Cactus, and a Palo Santo Smoked Finish.Bold Flavors: Shareable dishes like Scottsdale Hot Chicken Wings tossed in Arizona Citrus Garlic Aleppo Pepper and Brussels Sprouts with Jalapeño Bacon.Unparalleled Atmosphere: Relax on the stylish patio, surrounded by towering palm trees, plush seating, and a massive 300-square-foot SkyWatch TV for must-see sporting events.Community & Connection: Designed as a gathering place where locals and guests alike can unwind, celebrate, and make memories.Life is hard. Play harder. Whether one is looking for a casual lunch, an evening cocktail, or a late-night escape, Antidote is any guest's cure.For more details and to RSVP for the Grand Opening Event, visit westinkierland.com.About the Westin KierlandSituated across 250 acres in Scottsdale, AZ, The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa provides contemporary amenities and distinctive experiences. This desert oasis features multiple dining venues; the newly renovated Agave, The Arizona Spa, offering unique, desert-inspired treatments and traditional therapies; and The Westin Kierland Golf Club, ranked among the top public courses by Golf Advisor and Golf Digest. The resort also includes an Adventure Water Park with a 110-foot slide, a 900-foot lazy river and the Kierland FlowRider surfing simulator. With over 200,000 square feet of event space, it is an ideal destination for meetings and events featuring the renowned portfolio of signature Westinofferings. Connect with the resort on WestinKierland.com or @WestinKierland on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.###

