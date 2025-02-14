EPA Putting the Brakes on TCE Use in Tire Shops Due to Safety Hazards

Alternative to Brake Cleaner

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In December 2024, the EPA banned the use of tetrachloroethylene (TCE), a common component of brake cleaner, for use in commercial products in the USA. Tire shops are now actively seeking safer alternatives.“After decades of workers and communities across the country sounding the alarm about the devastating health effects they’ve experienced, we are glad to see that EPA has finally banned these dangerous chemicals,” said Liz Hitchcock, director of federal policy for the Toxic-Free Future advocacy group in an article published by the Guardian.The prevalence of brake cleaner usage for a variety of cleaning tasks in auto shops has long been an industry practice. However, as the health risks of direct skin exposure or unintentional inhalation of brake cleaning solutions become clear, shops are seeking alternative solutions.Brake cleaner contains powerful solvents which can cause skin irritation, redness, and discomfort upon direct contact. Prolonged or repeated exposure can lead to more severe effects, such as defatting of the skin, dermatitis, or even chemical burns in extreme cases. Additionally, some chemicals in brake cleaner may be absorbed through the skin and pose systemic health risks, including potential carcinogenic effects.What to use instead of brake cleaner for wheel weight preparation:An Arizona manufacturer of solutions for tire shops, CHAOS Moto (Chemical Handling and Occupational Safety) interviewed mechanics across North America in 2024 to gain insights into their industry needs. They were surprised to learn about the widespread use of brake cleaner as an all-purpose cleaning solution. Shop staff use it to clean various parts and surfaces because it is powerful and gets the job done, but the dangerous side effects have not been well understood. Tire Technicians reported they were using brake cleaner for wheel weight preparation.CHAOS began sending out free samples of their product Prep N Stick, specifically designed for wheel preparation before wheel weight installation. It is non-toxic and it effectively cleans and preps surfaces while eliminating the health risks associated with brake cleaner.“In 2004, the largest tire company in the world helped us develop a product to replace brake cleaner for adhering wheel weights to aluminum wheels. Now more than ever, we realize this safer solution is critical due to the recent ban of TCE in brake cleaner,” said Richard Thomas, Co-Founder, CHAOS Moto.Auto shops using Prep N Stick report improved worker satisfaction and consistent results in their wheel services, all while maintaining a safer work environment. The product has been used for over 30 years by leading tire retailers.Free Trial ProgramCHAOS Moto invites tire shops across the USA that perform wheel balancing to receive a free sample of their non-toxic solution. To request sample, visit www.chaosmoto.com/free-trial

