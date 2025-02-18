Easily Moved Equipment Unveils 25-Foot, 5-Tonne Aluminum Beam for High-Capacity Gantry Cranes—80% Lighter Than Steel

eme unveils a 25-ft, 5-tonne aluminum beam—80% lighter than steel—enhancing portability, efficiency, and high-capacity lifting for industrial applications.

This new 25-foot aluminum beam allows companies to maintain high-capacity lifting power without the drawbacks of heavy steel components, giving them the flexibility and efficiency they need.” — Kyle Flynn, President Easily Moved Equipment

FORT ERIE, CANADA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easily Moved Equipment (eme), a leader in aluminum gantry crane innovation, has launched a groundbreaking 25-foot, 5-tonne capacity aluminum beam that revolutionizes high-capacity lifting. Designed for superior strength and portability, this new beam weighs 80% less than traditional steel counterparts of the same capacity and length, making it a game-changer for industries requiring heavy-duty yet mobile lifting solutions.

The new aluminum beam extends eme’s industry-leading portfolio of portable, high-strength gantry cranes, offering a game-changing alternative to conventional steel beams. The lightweight aluminum design drastically reduces handling difficulty, enabling faster setup and increased efficiency for job sites, manufacturing, and material-handling applications. Despite its reduced weight, the beam maintains the durability and load-bearing performance required for demanding industrial environments across a range of industries.

✅ Construction & Infrastructure

✅ Aerospace & Aviation

✅ Manufacturing & Fabrication

✅ Utilities & Power Generation

✅ Oil & Gas / Heavy Equipment Maintenance

“Efficiency and portability are critical in today’s lifting operations,” Kyle Flynn, President of Easily Moved Equipment. “This new 25-foot aluminum beam allows companies to maintain high-capacity lifting power without the drawbacks of heavy steel components, giving them the flexibility and efficiency they need.”

Key Benefits of eme’s 25-Foot, 5-Tonne Aluminum Beam:

• 80% Lighter than steel alternatives, reducing transport and setup time.

• Durable & Corrosion-Resistant aluminum construction for longevity.

• Compatible with eme’s High-Capacity Aluminum Gantry Cranes, providing a complete lightweight lifting solution.

• Easy Assembly & Mobility, ideal for field work, industrial sites, and facilities needing adaptable lifting equipment.

This innovation is part of eme’s commitment to engineering cutting-edge aluminum lifting solutions that maximize efficiency while reducing operational strain. With industries continuously seeking more portable and high-performing material-handling equipment, eme’s latest release sets a new benchmark in gantry crane technology.

Easily Moved Equipment’s aluminum gantry cranes and lifting solutions are trusted worldwide for their unmatched quality and ease of use. The new 25-foot, 5-tonne beam is now available for order. Easily Moved Equipment’s new 25-foot, 5-tonne aluminum beam is available now for global distribution through its rental and distribution partners or directly through Easily Moved Equipment. For more information, visit www.easilymovedequipment.com or email solutions@easilymovedequipment.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.