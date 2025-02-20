iPlanTables Partners with Itekube to Bring Outdoor BIM Touch Workstations to North America

Meet the iPlanTables - Itekube BIM Outdoor Touch Workstation Model B Itekube digital workstation streamlines BIM processes with rugged design Braving the Elements with Ease

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPlanTables, a leader in innovative wide-format touchscreen workstations, is proud to announce an exclusive North American distribution agreement with Itekube, a European renowned provider of waterproof outdoor digital workstations. This strategic partnership sets a new standard for outdoor job site eﬃciency, merging iPlanTables’ expertise in digital workstation solutions with the advanced technology of Itekube’s BIM touch models.

Under this agreement, iPlanTables will oversee the sales, assembly, and service of Itekube’s cutting-edge outdoor BIM workstations, providing construction, engineering, and industrial professionals with highly durable and mobile solutions for their demanding projects. Featuring rugged design, 4K high-brightness touchscreens, 4G/5G/WIFI connectivity, and weatherproof construction, Itekube's workstations are engineered for optimal performance in extreme work environments.

“We are thrilled to bring Itekube’s state-of-the-art digital workstations to North America," said Kevin Rowe, CEO of iPlanTables. "This partnership allows us to oﬀer solutions that not only meet but exceed the challenges of modern job sites, empowering professionals with advanced tools for eﬃciency and precision.”

“Having sold hundreds of our workstations in Europe over the last few years, we have found the perfect partner to expand into North America”, said Julien Ulrich, CEO of Itekube. “IPlanTables understands the value of our solutions and has the expertise and capabilities to address the market here in the best way possible”.

Itekube’s BIM Outdoor Touch Workstation is designed with industry professionals in mind, enabling seamless on-site use of software such as Autodesk’s and Procore’s. It is an ideal solution for tasks such as 2D/3D plan reviews, construction planning, and collaborative design processes. The ergonomic, easy-to-move design includes features like lockable storage, heating/ventilation options, and a full day of battery autonomy, ensuring smooth operations even in the harshest conditions.

For more details on iPlanTables and Itekube’s innovative oﬀerings, visit https://www.iplantables.com or contact Kevin Rowe at info@iplantables.com.

About iPlanTables

iPlanTables is an industry leader in wide-format touchscreen workstations, providing professionals in construction, engineering, and industrial sectors with digital solutions to improve workﬂow, productivity, and collaboration.

About Itekube

Itekube specializes in rugged, waterproof digital workstations for outdoor and industrial applications. Their products are designed to withstand extreme environments while delivering unmatched reliability and performance.

Contact Information:

Kevin Rowe

https://www.iplantables.com

1603 Capitol Ave #310A118 Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 888-836-2727

Email: kevin.rowe@iplantables.com

Julien Ulrich

https://www.itekube.com

9 rue Raymonde Bail

14000 Caen – France

And

255 Hoyt Street

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Phone: 929-406-8853

Email: julien@itekube.com

