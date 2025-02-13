Basic Income Canada Network Applauds Karina Gould’s Evidence-Based Plan to Improve Income Support in Canada

Basic Income Guarantee Key to Supporting Canadians Wellbeing

TORONTO, CANADA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basic Income Canada Network (BICN) commends Liberal leadership candidate Karina Gould for her recognition of the need for a more efficient, effective, and comprehensive income support system in Canada. Gould’s pragmatic approach acknowledges that a basic income will meet this need, reinforcing Canadian values and leveraging our nation’s experience to build a stronger, more resilient society.Income insecurity and inequality are key drivers of social and economic challenges, contributing to:• Poverty• Poor health outcomes• Educational disparities• Crime and violenceA basic income has been shown to address these critical issues while also supporting:• A just transition to a green economy• Adaptation to artificial intelligence-driven job displacement and labour market precarity• Increased resilience in the face of personal and economic crisesDecades of research confirm that basic income is an evidence-based policy that effectively improves well-being without negatively impacting labour market participation.“Karina Gould’s recognition of basic income as a necessary policy innovation is a significant step forward in building a fair and sustainable future for all Canadians,” said Sheila Regehr, Chair, of Basic Income Canada Network. “We look forward to continued discussions on how basic income can be implemented to create a more equitable and prosperous society.”Basic Income Canada Network is a national organization dedicated to education, research, and advocacy for basic income to promote economic security and social justice.

