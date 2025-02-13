Mortgage-Free Home Gifted to U.S. Army Veteran at Brystol at Wylder

Army Cpl. Thomas Counihan with GreenPointe Developers Patriot Guard Riders Counihan Waving To Crowd

Retired U.S. Army Cpl. Thomas Counihan will soon receive a mortgage-free home in Brystol at Wylder, a master-planned community in Port St. Lucie.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired U.S. Army Cpl. Thomas Counihan will soon receive a mortgage-free home in Brystol at Wylder , a master-planned community in Port St. Lucie. The home will be officially dedicated to the vet who sustained serious injuries while serving in Afghanistan in 2011 during a ceremony on February 20, 2025.The effort is made possible through Helping a Hero, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting wounded military personnel. Since its founding in 2006, the organization has provided more than 200 homes in 27 states. Currently, Helping a Hero is partnering with Bass Pro Shops to complete the 100 Homes Challenge. Bass Pro Shops has pledged 25% of the cost for the next 100 homes the organization builds, including Counihan’s.The Helping a Hero program typically requires veterans to pay a $50,000 mortgage. However, Lennar, the builder of the home, covered the full amount. GreenPointe Developers, LLC, the developer of Brystol at Wylder, also donated the home's lot, valued at approximately $70,000. As a result, Counihan’s home will be entirely mortgage-free. In addition, several local trade partners contributed resources and services to help complete the home.“We are delighted to welcome Thomas to Brystol at Wylder,” said Austin Burr, South Florida Regional President of GreenPointe Developers, LLC. “At GreenPointe, we are committed to creating communities where individuals can live, work, and thrive. Thomas has given so much in service to our country, and we are honored to play a part in this new chapter of his life.”Counihan sustained critical injuries when a 180-pound improvised explosive device detonated near his armored vehicle, leading to the amputation of his lower leg. In collaboration with Lennar, the home was built from the ground up with essential adaptations in mind. The layout prioritizes wheelchair accessibility, featuring design elements that enhance independence, mobility, and overall comfort.Since retiring from military service, Counihan has dedicated himself to instructing fellow veterans in adaptive sports, including surfing and skydiving. He looks forward to putting down roots in Port St. Lucie and integrating into the local community.He shared these thoughts with local leaders and supporters during the home’s Topping Off ceremony in December 2024. The event featured a procession by the Patriot Guard Riders along an American flag-draped street, with American Legion Post 318’s Honor Guard standing in formation. A large American flag was suspended from a St. Lucie County Fire District truck while patriotic music played. The upcoming dedication ceremony is expected to be equally momentous.Brystol at Wylder is a single-family home neighborhood featuring both move-in ready and to-be-built homes starting in the $350,000s. Six model homes are available for daily tours. In addition to residences by Lennar and Meritage Homes, the community offers a lakeside amenity center with a beach-entry pool, pickleball courts, a playground, a dog park, sports fields, an event lawn, and more. Future plans include additional recreational spaces, pocket parks, and an interconnected network of multi-use trails. A public park, school, and further enhancements are also in development.For more information about Brystol at Wylder and its available homes, visit LiveWylder.com.About WylderWylder is a 1,970-acre master-planned community by GreenPointe Developers LLC, situated off Midway Road. With over 140 years of experience, GreenPointe is recognized for developing nature-focused communities across the Southeast. In addition to Brystol at Wylder, several new neighborhoods are planned. K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Wylder, an active adult community, is now selling with models open daily for tours. Buyers can choose from nine ranch-style single-family home designs and one villa design, with prices starting from the $400s. Four Seasons will feature a dedicated amenity center and an on-site lifestyle director.Construction is also underway at Glynlea Country Club, a private, gated golf community set to feature the first signature golf course designed by PGA Tour Professional Jim Furyk. Home sales within Glynlea are expected to begin later this year, with prices ranging from the $400,000s to over $1 million. For more information on these neighborhoods and their progress, visit LiveWylder.com.About GreenPointe Developers LLCGreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyers while providing lasting, sustainable value.Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at GreenPointeLLC.com GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit MBFPreventionEducation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.