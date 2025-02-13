[Latest Report] Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market CAGR of 56.4% Booming Worldwide at a Significant Growth by 2030

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, 2025

Sustainable aviation fuel market was valued at $72.1 million in 2020, is projected to reach $6,261.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 56.4% from 2021-2030.

By fuel type, the power to liquid fuel segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Fuel Type, Aircraft Type and Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”. the global sustainable aviation fuel market was valued at $72.10 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,261.93 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 56.4% from 2021 to 2030. The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13064 North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global sustainable aviation fuel market share in 2020. Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for sustainable aviation fuel across the country.Numerous developments that are carried out by top manufacturers such as Aemetis, Inc., Avfuel Corporation, and Fulcrum Bioenergy toward offering sustainable aviation fuel systems, which creates a wider space for growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market . For instance, in August 2021, Aemetis announced that it is developing the Carbon Zero Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel bio-refineries in California from renewable oils and orchard and forest waste. Similarly, in July 2021, Avfuel Corporation has collaborated with Million Air Burbank to provide its customers with a consistent supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Similar developments carried out by other companies supplement growth of the market across the globe.The global sustainable aviation fuel market has been segmented into fuel type, aircraft type, platform, and region. On the basis of fuel type, the global market has been segmented into biofuel, hydrogen fuel, and power to liquid fuel. On the basis of aircraft type, it is segmented into fixed wings, rotorcraft, and others. By platform, it is segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, business & general aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicle. By region, the global market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable aviation fuel market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to biofuels being derived from living materials and considered as an efficient fuel in aviation industry. However, the power to liquid fuel segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 59.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advantages such as ease in transportation through the existing fossil-fuel infrastructure, pipelines, and filling stations along with possibility of blending power to liquid fuel with kerosene.Based on platform, the commercial aviation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the global sustainable aviation fuel market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in use in passenger transportation at local and international destinations and goods transportation from one place to another, and other applications. However, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 63.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increased performance offered by sustainable aviation fuel and capability to perform longer than usual aviation fuels to provide long flight time.Procure Complete Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/40PZpp6 Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. This is due to increased production of aircrafts, helicopters, and UAMs along with stringent government norms against harmful fuel emission. The key players profiled in global sustainable aviation fuel market includes Aemetis, Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Gevo, Lanzatech, Neste, Preem AB, Sasol, SkyNRG and World Energy.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:➢ This study presents analytical depiction of the global sustainable aviation fuel market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.➢ The overall sustainable aviation fuel market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.➢ The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global sustainable aviation fuel market with a detailed impact analysis.➢ The current sustainable aviation fuel market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.➢ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Reasons to Buy This Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Report:➢ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.➢ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.➢ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.➢ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.➢ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.➢ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.➢ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.➢ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.➢ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13064

