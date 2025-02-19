Magnetik Acquired by Stirista, Expanding Reach and Capabilities

Stirista Supercharges Data Driven Marketing With Acquisition

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnetik , a leading digital-first strategic marketing firm known for its work with brands like Akamai, AGBO, CPA.com, and Blumhouse, has announced its acquisition by Stirista , a leader in data-driven marketing and identity solutions.. This strategic move merges Magnetik's creative expertise and digital strategy with Stirista's powerful identity and data solutions, unlocking new possibilities for data-driven marketing.The acquisition is a natural evolution of a longstanding partnership between the two companies. For several years, Magnetik and Stirista have collaborated closely, with Magnetik leveraging Stirista's identity and data solutions to enhance its clients' digital strategies. Magnetik has also served as Stirista’s digital agency, building and maintaining its website and digital lead generation programs.“By combining Magnetik’s creative excellence with Stirista’s advanced data and targeting capabilities, we’re poised to deliver more impactful, data-driven marketing solutions than ever before,” said Doug Steinberg , founder and CEO of Magnetik. “We’ll now have the additional resources of Stirista’s exceptional strategy, creative, and data teams to create a seamless, full-service offering that’s truly greater than the sum of its parts.”The acquisition will empower brands to execute omnichannel campaigns with precision and creativity, combining first-party data, programmatic advertising, and full-funnel marketing strategies to reach the right audiences with maximum efficiency."The future of marketing lies in the fusion of data intelligence and high-impact creative," added Steinberg. "This partnership delivers exactly that, giving brands a competitive edge in the ever-evolving digital landscape."Magnetik’s team will join Stirista, contributing their expertise in creative strategy, audience engagement, and performance marketing to the combined entity. Magnetik founder Doug Steinberg will continue to manage the agency business and will also serve as Stirista’s Vice President of Marketing Operations.About StiristaStirista is a data driven marketing technology provider that combines identity resolution, omnichannel execution, and analytics to help brands engage customers with precision. By leveraging privacy compliant data, Stirista empowers Fortune 500 and mid market brands to enhance brand loyalty, acquire new customers, and maximize campaign effectiveness across digital, email, and CTV.About MAGNETIKMagnetik was founded in 2006 and is a digital-first strategic marketing firm that drives results for brands through innovative digital strategies, creative execution, and state-of-the-art production. Magnetik specializes in helping B2B and B2C companies across various industries connect with their target audiences, enhance engagement, and achieve measurable growth.For more information, visit Stirista.com or Magnetik.com online.

