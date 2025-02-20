Homm Certified Painting Systems Launches New Digital Presence, Reflecting Evolution in Home Service Excellence

Homm CPS logo Interior Painting DC Metro Area Cabinet Painting in DC Metro Area Exterior Painting in DC Metro Area Homm CPS team

DC METRO AREA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homm Certified Painting Systems (Homm CPS), the Washington DC metropolitan area's premier home improvement company, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website and brand identity at hommcps.com. This digital transformation marks a significant milestone in the company's 18-year journey of providing exceptional home improvement services across the DMV area.Founded in 2007 by Andres Matheu, Homm CPS has grown from a vision of elevating industry standards to becoming a leading force in home improvement services. The new brand identity and website reflect the company's European-inspired craftsmanship philosophy while embracing modern digital accessibility."When I founded Homm CPS, I saw a critical gap in the market - homeowners struggled to find contractors who consistently delivered quality work with professional service," said Andres Matheu, founder and president of Homm CPS. "Our new digital presence embodies the same principles that have guided us since day one: exceptional craftsmanship, transparent communication, and unwavering integrity."The new website serves as a comprehensive resource for homeowners, featuring detailed insights into the company's full range of services, from interior and exterior painting to complete home remodeling. The platform showcases the company's portfolio of transformative projects across Alexandria, Washington DC, Fairfax, Chevy Chase, Arlington, and surrounding areas.A standout feature of the new brand identity is the distinctive umlaut in "Hömm," which pays homage to European craftsmanship traditions while symbolizing the company's commitment to precision and attention to detail. This visual element represents the fusion of Old World craftsmanship with modern service excellence.The website's launch coincides with the company's expansion of eco-friendly solutions, including low-VOC paints and sustainable building materials. This initiative aligns with Homm CPS's commitment to environmental responsibility while maintaining its signature three-year limited warranty on all painting projects."Our new digital presence is more than just a website - it's a reflection of our evolution and commitment to setting new standards in the home improvement industry," Matheu explained. "We've created an online experience that mirrors the same level of professionalism and attention to detail that we bring to every project."The company's growth has been marked by numerous industry accolades, including recognition from Northern Virginia Magazine as "Best Home Experts" and maintaining its BBB accreditation. Homm CPS holds licenses in Virginia (#2705 115732B), Maryland (MHIC #129182), and Washington DC (#420218000045DC), demonstrating its commitment to professional standards across the region.What sets Homm CPS apart in the competitive home improvement market is its unique approach to staffing and project management. Unlike many contractors, the company maintains a full-time, highly trained team of professionals rather than relying on subcontractors. This approach ensures consistent quality and accountability across all projects.The new website highlights the company's core values:Integrity in every interactionExcellence in craftsmanshipCustomer-centric serviceReliability in executionContinuous innovation in service deliveryOperating from its headquarters at 6192 Old Franconia Road in Franconia, Virginia, Homm CPS continues to serve the DMV area with a comprehensive suite of services including:Interior and exterior paintingHome remodelingCabinet refinishingCarpentry and repairsDeck and fence paintingEpoxy concrete floorsThe website launch represents a significant step forward in Homm CPS's mission to elevate homes and enhance lives through expert craftsmanship, exceptional service, and unwavering integrity. It provides homeowners with easier access to information about services, project galleries, and the company's customer-first approach to home improvement.For more information about Homm CPS and its services, visit hommcps.com or call 703-920-1230 to schedule a free consultation.About Homm Certified Painting SystemsEstablished in 2007 by Andres Matheu, Homm CPS has grown to become a trusted leader in home improvement services throughout the Washington DC metropolitan area. The company provides professional painting and remodeling services, combining European-inspired craftsmanship with modern techniques and superior customer service. Fully licensed and insured in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC, Homm CPS is committed to delivering exceptional results that transform houses into dream homes.

