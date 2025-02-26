Latino Wall Street Launches Newsroom to Challenge Mainstream Media Bias

Latino Wall Street Unveils LWS Media, a Bold Newsroom Challenging Bias and Amplifying Hispanic Voices in Politics, Finance, and the White House

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latino Wall Street (LWS), the leading financial education platform for Hispanic Americans, is taking a bold new step in the fight for truth, transparency, and economic empowerment. Today, LWS proudly announces the launch of the all new Latino Wall Street Newsroom—a groundbreaking media division that will deliver daily trending political, economic, and financial news coverage with an unfiltered, bilingual perspective for the 50 million Latinos living in the United States.

A New Era of Media for the Latino Community

LWS Media is not just another news outlet—it is a movement. With two to three hours of daily live coverage, LWS Media will provide hard-hitting reports, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews with leaders across the political and economic spectrum. Our mission is to cut through the noise of the biased mainstream media and bring honest, unbiased coverage to the millions of Latinos who are craving something different.

"Latinos are waking up. We are tired of being used as political pawns and force-fed narratives that do not represent our values, our businesses, or our future. LWS Media is here to change that," said Tony Delgado, Founder of Latino Wall Street.

Bipartisan Leadership, Unifying the Nation

To ensure balanced and strategic coverage, LWS Media is assembling a powerhouse bipartisan advisory board, welcoming Vianca Rodriguez, former Deputy Hispanic Communications Director for the Trump-Vance 2024 campaign, and Jose Aristimuño, former Deputy National Press Secretary for The Democratic Party under the White House of President Obama.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Tony and Gaby for the privilege of serving on the Board of Advisors for Latino Wall Street alongside them & Jose. Their leadership is truly inspiring, and I’m proud to be part of this mission. Latino Wall Street is the strongest foundation for financial freedom and education in our Hispanic American community.

"With the launch of LWS Media, we are ensuring our community stays informed and understands what’s happening in our nation’s Capital. The return of Donald Trump to the White House was made possible by the 46% of Latino voters who backed him—a historic 13-point shift. Therefore, I am excited to chart a new pathway, across political lines, to prove that Hispanic Americans are not a monolith—we are driving the national conversation until America is once again one nation under God, with equal opportunities for all,” said Vianca Rodriguez, Communications Director of Latino Wall Street Media.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Advisors for Latino Wall Street, an organization dedicated to empowering Latinos through financial education, business growth, and wealth creation. As our community continues to grow in influence, it’s crucial that we have access to the knowledge and opportunities needed to build generational wealth and economic success.

Latino Wall Street is bringing together leaders from all backgrounds and political perspectives with a shared commitment to uplifting and advancing the Latino community. Now, more than ever, we must come together to push this country forward and ensure that Latinos have a strong voice in shaping its economic and financial future,” said Jose Aristimuño, LWS Advisory Board Member & Talent Partner.

Historic Expansion to The White House

LWS is broadening its presence in Washington, expanding coverage of White House press briefings to ensure that the voices of Hispanic Americans are represented at the highest levels of government. This marks a major shift, bringing fresh, independent perspectives into a press room that has long been dominated by more traditional media outlets.

Join the Movement

As Latino Wall Street takes on both Wall Street and Washington, we invite investors, media professionals, and political leaders to join us in this game-changing initiative. Those interested in becoming part of the LWS Media Board of Advisors or investing in this historic movement can contact us directly at info@latinowallstreet.com or visit LatinoWallStreetMedia.com.

About Latino Wall Street

Latino Wall Street is the #1 financial education platform for the Spanish-speaking market, dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community with the knowledge and tools to build wealth and financial independence. With over 100,000 students worldwide, LWS is now expanding its impact into media, politics, and economic news with the launch of LWS Media.

