Georgia Tech Announces 2025 Guthman Musical Instrument Competition Finalists

ATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ten finalists in Georgia Tech School of Music’s 2025 Guthman Musical Instrument Competition have been announced, setting the stage for an electric — and eclectic — music event and performance March 7-8 in Atlanta, Georgia.Heralded as “The Pulitzer of the new instrument world,” the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition celebrates musical passion, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovation by showcasing new musical instruments from creative engineers who push the boundaries of design using everything from A.I. to rubber gloves. Past Guthman Competition winners have gone on to build successful music companies and careers based on their final submissions, including Roli, ElectroSpit, Teenage Engineering and Artiphon.This year’s competition puts the spotlight on 10 innovators selected from a range of entrants globally vying for first place — a $10,000 prize, but perhaps more importantly, the prestige and peer recognition that comes with being chosen to receive what has been referred to as the “X-Prize” of music.Judging the competition this year are three esteemed music industry luminaries: producer/composer/performer King Britt, music tech visionary Paul McCabe, and sound artist/performer/researcher Laetitia Sonami.See all 10 Guthman Competition finalist instruments and their creators at this link . Here are four of the 10 finalist instruments:• Dinosaur Choir — An instrument that recreates the vocalizations of extinct dinosaurs using CT scans, 3D fabrication, and physically-based modeling synthesis.• Sophtar — A string instrument that incorporates feedback, automated beaters, and machine learning to create complex sustained sounds.• Petika — A digital microtonal harmonium that augments the traditional Indian double-reed acoustic harmonium.• Udderbot — A Do-It-Yourself slide vessel flute made from a modified glass bottle, a flexible bladder, and water.For more information on the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition, visit the website -###-

