VA Secretary Doug Collins addresses Veterans’ benefits in new video

In a recent video message from his desk at VA Central Office, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins addressed media concerns that Veterans’ benefits might be targeted for cuts.

“I’m the Secretary of VA, and I’m telling you right now, that’s not happening… the reality is, Veterans benefits aren’t getting cut,” Collins said. “In fact, we are actually giving and improving services.”

He went on to emphasize that the Veterans Benefits Administration is clearing cases faster than ever and that VA remains mission-focused by doing what it is supposed to do.

Now, in his first full week on the job, Collins also addressed concerns about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and rumors regarding access to Veterans’ personal information. He clarified that DOGE representatives at VA are reviewing contracts to ensure operations remain efficient and that resources are directed toward services for Veterans.

“I’m happy to partner with them to find things we need to get rid of so we can put the money where it belongs… back with our Veterans,” he said.

Collins reinforced VA’s dedication to fulfilling its mission under President Trump’s leadership and concluded his message with an assurance of ongoing transparency regarding developments at VA.