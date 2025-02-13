Outdoor Edge® Expands RAZOR VX Advanced Carry Line of Replaceable Blade Knives

DENVER, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- --- Outdoor Edge has introduced a variety of new knives to its cutting-edge lineup. This year, it is expanding the popular RAZOR VX Advanced Carry line by introducing six stunning models that promise to elevate the everyday carry experience.With a perfect blend of innovation and style, these new additions will redefine what is expected from the everyday carry knife. When looking for functionality without compromising on aesthetics, the RAZOR VX is the perfect choice.Outdoor Edge has truly outdone itself by introducing six exciting new models, each offering a unique aesthetic and functional appeal.• The new VX1 features a striking Green Topo aluminum, which not only looks great but also provides excellent durability—an eye-catching choice for anyone looking to stand out.• The VX2 features two new knives: a green G10 and a brown burlap Micarta. Both models add a touch of natural beauty while ensuring a solid grip during use.• For those who prefer something sleek, the VX4 boasts two new options: black G10 over green G10 and black carbon fiber over blue G10. These variations offer modern style paired with lightweight strength, making them easy to carry.• The new VX5 is crafted from 1K carbon fiber and G10, emphasizing sophistication without compromising functionality.Each new knife in the collection is designed to impress both enthusiasts and everyday users. Like all RAZOR VX knives, the new models have an impressive, assisted opening mechanism. This feature allows for effortless one-handed operation, making them perfect for any quick task that demands efficiency. They also boast a 3,0” blade length, robust liner lock, ambidextrous operation with a reversible pocket clip for left or right carry, and three or four Japanese 420J2 stainless blades in either stainless or black oxide finish. Additional blades and blade styles can be purchased separately.The RAZOR VX line has been a game-changer in the world of carry knives. Its patented RAZORSafe blade system allows for seamless blade changes without any fuss. Simply push a button, and you’re ready to go with a fresh blade. And they don’t just look good; they feel good and function perfectly.The six new models will be available at retailers and conveniently online at www.outdooredge.com in March. The suggested retail price, depending on the model, is $39.99- $69.99.About Outdoor Edge: Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop revolutionary products for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, handymen and anyone who requires the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in technology and innovation through its patented RazorSafe replaceable blade system, offering a variety of knife handles and blade profiles so you never have to sharpen your knife again, no matter the task. All knives and tools undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments, resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetimeguarantee. Outdoor Edge is a Revo Brands company.

