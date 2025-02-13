The Supreme Court has issued 17 new opinions.

Edwards v. State 2025 ND 43

Docket No.: 20240042

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: An applicant for postconviction relief based on ineffective assistance of counsel must satisfy the test in Strickland v. Washington, 466 U.S. 668, 688-90 (1984). Under Strickland's test, the applicant must show that (1) counsel's representation fell below an objective standard of reasonableness and (2) there is a reasonable probability that, but for counsel's unprofessional errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different. A reasonable probability is a probability sufficient to undermine confidence in the outcome.

Interest of S.F. 2025 ND 42

Docket No.: 20240337

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Juvenile court orders terminating parental rights are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2), (4), and (7).

State, et al. v. Carrier 2025 ND 41

Docket No.: 20240210

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Child Support

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: Child support determinations involve questions of law, which are fully reviewable, findings of fact subject to the clearly erroneous standard, and in some areas, matters of discretion subject to the abuse of discretion standard. The party seeking to modify a child support obligation has the burden to provide appropriate and reliable information to support a modification of child support. Issues are not adequately briefed when an appealing party fails to cite any supporting authority, and this Court will not consider them on appeal.

Kingstone v. Tedrow Kingstone 2025 ND 40

Docket No.: 20240143

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Parenting Responsibility

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: Whether an obligor can control the receipt of trust funds is not relevant to whether the funds are income for child support purposes. A court calculating a parent's child support obligation is concerned with whether the parent receives income from the trust. The child support amount is presumed to be the correct amount, but can be rebutted by a preponderance of the evidence if it is in the best interest of the children and one of the criteria in N.D. Admin. Code § 75-02-04.1-09(2) is met. The court must make specific findings demonstrating why the guideline amount has been rebutted. A court may order the obligor maintain a life insurance policy as reasonable security for child support payments. A party moving to amend a judgment under Rule 59, N.D.R.Civ.P., bears a heavy burden of showing sufficient grounds for disturbing the final judgment.

State v. McDermott 2025 ND 39

Docket No.: 20240150

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Misc. Felony

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment entered after a jury found the defendant guilty of manslaughter and reckless endangerment with a firearm is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Peterka v. Janda, et al. 2025 ND 38

Docket No.: 20240122

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Contracts

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment denying and dismissing a complaint for declaratory judgment is affirmed. A district court's findings that an individual lacked capacity to enter into the option to purchase does not preclude a finding that the individual was of unsound mind, rendering the option to purchase voidable under N.D.C.C. § 1401-02. The standard to determine whether an individual lacks capacity to enter into a contract is distinct from the standard whether a contract or other conveyance is voidable under N.D.C.C. § 14-01-02.

Gackle v. NDDOT 2025 ND 37

Docket No.: 20240247

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Administrative - Department of Transportation

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment affirming an administrative hearing officer's decision to suspend driving privileges for 365 days for driving under the influence of alcohol is reversed. The North Dakota Department of Transportation fails to show an Intoxilyzer test was fairly administered when an officer's deviation from the approved method was such that the Court cannot say, without expert advice, that the officer's deviation from the approved method did not affect the test results. When the deviation from the approved method could not have affected the reliability or accuracy of the test results, the deviation does not render the test results inadmissible. The approved method provides that, upon receiving a result of "Difference Too Great," an "operator shall wait another 20 minutes and ensure the subject has had nothing to eat, drink, or smoke before repeating the Intoxilyzer 8000 test." We interpret "before repeating the Intoxilyzer 8000 test" consistent with the language of the approved method as a whole to require an officer to wait 20 minutes before beginning a subsequent test sequence. A breath test record showing a period of time less than 20 minutes between test sequences cannot prima facie establish the test was administered in accordance with the approved method because the approved method expressly requires an operator to wait 20 minutes before repeating the test sequence. Failure to wait 20 minutes before beginning the second testing sequence is the type of deviation from the approved method which may have affected the scientific accuracy or reliability of the test. Absent expert testimony on the likely effect of this deviation, the Department fails to show the test was fairly administered.

Guardianship and Conservatorship of G.I.C. 2025 ND 36

Docket No.: 20240146

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Guardian/Conservator

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court order directing distribution of trust assets is reversed. When a trust agreement provides for specific devises of land but that land is sold prior to the trust's termination, each beneficiary is entitled to a share of the remaining proceeds of the sale of the land proportionate to the value of each beneficiary's specific devises.

Gravity Oilfield Services v. Valence Natural Gas Solutions 2025 ND 35

Docket No.: 20240184

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Contracts

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court order granting summary judgment and judgment, and award of attorney's fees are reversed.

State v. Gum 2025 ND 34

Docket No.: 20240331

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Drugs/Contraband

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court order denying a motion for return of seized property is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(7).

Estate of Connolly 2025 ND 33

Docket No.: 20240230

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Probate, Wills, Trusts

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court's judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Walden v. Walden 2025 ND 32

Docket No.: 20240131

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Divorce

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: District courts must consider the Ruff-Fischer guidelines, the needs of the spouse seeking support, and the ability of the other spouse to pay when determining whether to award spousal support. A party who fails to provide evidence of net income waives any argument that he or she did not have the ability to pay spousal support. A district court considers the Ruff-Fischer factors when distributing marital property. The court must consider the length of a marriage in determining an equitable division of the marital estate under the Ruff-Fischer guidelines. In a short-term marriage, the court may return to the parties what they brought into the marriage, but the division of property and debt must be equitable. The guiding principle for an award of attorney's fees is one party's need and the other party's ability to pay. The district court may also consider whether a party's actions have unreasonably increased the time and efforts spent on the dispute.

Bullinger v. Sundog Interactive, Inc., et al. 2025 ND 31

Docket No.: 20240188

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Other

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: A district court erred in its application of N.D.C.C. § 10-19.1-88. The North Dakota Business Corporations Act, N.D.C.C. ch. 10-19.1, provides significant protections and remedies to minority shareholders. Upon the sale of a corporation, N.D.C.C. § 10-19.1-87 affords dissenting shareholders the option to obtain the fair value of their shares. Section 10-19.1-87, N.D.C.C., outlines the rights of dissenting shareholders and N.D.C.C. § 10-19.1-88 establishes the procedures for payment.

State v. Janachovsky 2025 ND 30

Docket No.: 20240198

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Misc. Misdemeanor

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: A criminal defendant who advises the district court that he intends to represent himself, and does so at each hearing after acknowledging an understanding of the rights afforded to him, constitutes the functional equivalent of a voluntary waiver of counsel. A defendant knowingly and intelligently waives his right to counsel when he decides to represent himself after being advised the dangers and disadvantages of self-representation.

State v. Littleghost 2025 ND 29

Docket No.: 20240199

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Theft

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment entered after a jury convicted the defendant of robbery, accomplice to theft, and theft of a credit device is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3) and (7).

Interest of B.V 2025 ND 28

Docket No.: 20240315

Filing Date: 2/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: The Indian Child Welfare Act ("ICWA") has no exception for incarceration and neither incarceration nor doubtful prospects for rehabilitation will relieve a Human Service Zone of its duty under ICWA to make active efforts. The circumstances surrounding a parent's incarceration may have a direct bearing on what active efforts are possible. The juvenile court may consider a Human Service Zone's involvement in its entirety in evaluating active efforts rather than focusing on efforts directed at each parent individually. ICWA does not clarify the scope of the expert testimony required, nor does it require that the expert testimony provide the sole basis for the juvenile court's conclusion.

