Oracle, Microsoft, and IFS Partner Re-Quest, Inc. Named to CRN MSP 500 List for 2nd Year in a Row in 2025

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Ron ZaparRe-Quest, Inc.(630) 305-7379Ron.Zapar@Re-QuestInc.comRe-Quest, Inc. Named to CRN’s 2025 MSP 500 ListNaperville, IL, February 13, 2025 — Re-Quest, Inc., “Who’s keeping an eye on your environment?™”, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company, for a second year in a row, has named Re-Quest, Inc. to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2025.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.Re-Quest, Inc.'s services revolve around the mission critical infrastructure software layer of a company’s solution. Their “sweet spot” is proactively managing and monitoring the database, middleware, and application code of a solution, where performance, availability, and technical best practices needs most often occur. By providing proactive services at the technical layer, Re-Quest allows customers to concentrate on the functional layer of the application, providing the complete business value of the solution.“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”“Re-Quest, Inc. is honored that CRNhas named us to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category in 2025,” said Ron Zapar, CEO of Re-Quest, Inc. “This recognition further confirms that our delivery model of Remote Managed Services for database and application mission critical infrastructure software stacks including Oracle, Microsoft, IFS, CMiC, and PSI Metals to name a few, both on-premises and on multiple cloud platforms, resonates with customers, and the marketplace as a whole, for its innovation and high-value results.”The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.About Re-Quest, Inc.Founded in 2003, Re-Quest, Inc., an Oracle, Microsoft, and IFS Partner, has provided innovative Remote Managed Services for mission critical software infrastructure for customers running various application platforms including: Oracle or SQL Server databases, IFS Applications™, Oracle application platforms (including Oracle E-Business Suite Applications, JDE, and Peoplesoft Applications), CMiC, and PSI Metals. Re-Quest provides their services for platforms running on-premises and on Microsoft Azure, Oracle OCI, and AWS. With over 22 years of experience, Re-Quest delivers a 24x7x365 support model for customers that increases the ROI while reducing the TCO of their IT assets, with 100% referenceability.© 2025 Re-Quest, Inc.™ All rights reserved.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.thechannelco.com © 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

