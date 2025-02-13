All Hunting & Freshwater Fishing Licenses, Permits, Stamps, & Tags Go on Sale Feb. 19

Published on Thursday, February 13, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – To simplify and streamline the sale of hunting and freshwater fishing licenses, permits, stamps, and tags, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) will release all of these items for sale on the same day - Wednesday, Feb. 19. This is a change from previous years when certain products were available at different times. With this change, hunters and anglers will be able to purchase all licenses, permits, stamps, and tags at the beginning of the license year or throughout the year as needed. The timing for the sale of trapping and saltwater fishing licenses will remain unchanged. Please note that the current 2024 freshwater fishing license and Trout Stamp will both still expire on Friday, Feb. 28.

Additionally, starting July 1, 2025, hunters, trappers, and freshwater anglers can expect gradual increases in the prices of licenses, permits, stamps, and tags. The fiscal year 2022 budget enacted by the General Assembly included a provision for gradual price increases over eight years. Prior to this change, most prices for licenses, permits, stamps, and tags had not been raised since 2003. Fees for disabled, senior (65+), and Saltwater fishing licenses will not increase. The second step in a gradual adjustment, the increase will be up to $5 per product for residents and up to $15 per product for non-residents. Hunters and freshwater anglers can still purchase licenses, permits, stamps, and tags at the current price from February 19 until June 30 by using DEM's Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) online licensing system at RIO.ri.gov and at local sales agents.

These increases are expected to generate over $185,000 in additional annual revenue through 2027, and over $300,000 per year after the third increase in 2028. Each year, hunters, trappers, and anglers collectively purchase nearly 70,000 licenses, permits, stamps, and tags. The revenue from these sales plays a vital role in supporting Rhode Island’s fish and wildlife conservation programs. This funding is crucial, as it is matched 3:1 by federal funds from the US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) Office of Conservation Investment, which helps support outdoor recreational opportunities for fishing, hunting, and boating throughout RI. This “user pay, public benefit” model funds DEM’s efforts to conserve and manage fish and wildlife and carry out projects that benefit RI’s outdoor community.

