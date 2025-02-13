Regional Jet Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2032 | Airbus, Antonov Company

The global regional jet market was valued at $5.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Regional Jet Market by Platform (Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft), by Seating Capacity (15-80 Seats and 80-125 Seats), and By Maximum Take-off Weight (20,000 lbs. to 80,000 lbs. and 81,000 lbs. to 1,60,000 lbs.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global regional jet industry generated $5.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $10.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/108088 Prime determinants of growthThe regional jet market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for air travel, growing demand for regional connectivity, and fleet renewal and efficiency. However, infrastructure limitations and airport constraints and competition from larger aircraft and high-speed rail hamper the market growth. Moreover, the increasing interest in expanding air connectivity, opening new routes, and expanding existing ones create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.The commercial aircraft segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on platform, the commercial aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global regional jets market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as is a growing demand for commercial regional jets due to the need for efficient transportation solutions to connect regional and secondary airports. However, the military aircraft segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032, as are designed to meet specific military requirements, including combat capabilities, advanced avionics, and specialized mission capabilities.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬) 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/regional-jet-market/purchase-options North America to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global regional jets market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasingly focusing on fleet modernization by replacing older aircraft with newer, more fuel-efficient regional jets. This trend is driven by the need to reduce operating costs, improve environmental sustainability, and enhance passenger comfort. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing need for efficient regional connectivity to facilitate economic development, tourism, and business travel.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/108088 Leading Market Players: -AirbusANTONOV COMPANYATRBAE SystemsBombardierCommercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.De HavillandEmbraerMHI RJ AVIATION ULCSaab ABKey Findings Of The StudyBy platform, the military aircraft segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By seating capacity, the 15-80 seats segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By maximum take-off weight, the 81,000 lbs. to 1,60,000 lbs. segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-crew-management-system-market-A177928 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-airport-market-A13304

