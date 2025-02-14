mejo's Premium Features Aim to Ease the Challenges of Care Coordination

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mejo, a web-based app designed to help individuals manage rare diseases and complex medical needs, is introducing new premium features to further support health + care. Launching in early March 2025, this expanded offering provides advanced tools to streamline communication, simplify care coordination, and assist with daily caregiving, enhancing the capabilities of the mejo app.

Built to meet the evolving needs of patients, families, and caregivers, the premium offering features secure document storage, daily journaling, event tracking, and visual narratives. These tools enable families to stay organized, efficiently share critical information with healthcare providers, and create a dynamic record of their care journey.

“We are thrilled to bring these advanced care coordination tools to those navigating complex care coordination challenges,” said Ryan Sheedy, Co-Founder. “Rare disease and medically complex communities deserve resources that reduce stress and enhance their ability to focus on what matters most, caring for their loved ones. This platform is a testament to our mission to empower patients, families, and caregivers with meaningful, user-friendly solutions.”

The key features of the premium platform include secure document storage where families can safely store and access critical medical documents, assessments, and insurance information in one central hub. It also offers a daily journaling feature to log milestones, symptoms, and day-to-day observations that are easily shareable with care teams. Enhanced sharing capabilities allow users to attach documents and tracking entries when sharing a journal. Additionally, event tracking tools help families track illnesses, seizures, medical visits, and key health milestones with ease. These features build upon the robust tools already trusted by families, offering even more ways to support effective care coordination.

Communities are excited about this new offering because it equips them with comprehensive daily support, enhancing their ability to provide quality care. It also improves knowledge sharing by simplifying the flow of information among patients, families, caregivers, healthcare providers, and organizations.

“Caring for a child with complex medical needs, such as Malan Syndrome, can be overwhelming, and often our caregivers are pulled in so many directions it is hard to keep track of everything. Providing access to this enhanced version of mejo is an important way we can support families, helping them navigate the complexities of their loved ones’ care with greater ease and confidence.” Kim Ventarola., Co-Founder and President of the Malan Syndrome Foundation.

This premium platform represents a significant advancement in care coordination technology, reflecting a commitment to transforming the care experience for families nationwide. By equipping patients, families, and caregivers with tools to stay organized and informed, it redefines what it means to navigate rare and complex medical care.

For more information about the premium platform, sponsorship opportunities and how to access it, contact: contact@mymejo.com

About mejo

mejo is a revolutionary care companion designed to empower patients, families, and caregivers with comprehensive tools for managing and enhancing their care. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a user-friendly interface, it transforms the care experience, making it easier, more efficient, and truly impactful for those navigating complex medical needs. Join us in redefining care with compassion and technology To learn more, visit https://www.mymejo.com.

About the Malan Syndrome Foundation

The Malan Syndrome Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with Malan Syndrome and their families. Through advocacy, research funding, and community support, the foundation strives to advance understanding and treatment of this rare condition.

