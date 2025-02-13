Better Days Treatment Center Adds Specialist Couples Drug Rehab to Range of Addiction Treatment Services

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a leading rehab and detox facility in Southern California, is happy to announce that it has recently added specialist couples drug rehab to its range of addiction treatment services, which also include inpatient rehab, detox, sober living, pet-friendly rehab, and dual diagnosis programs.

Couples drug rehab is a special version of residential rehab that individuals attend with their partner instead of on their own. Like normal substance abuse rehab, this style of treatment will give patients the opportunity to benefit from couples’ rehab, couples therapy, group counseling, and the opportunity to participate in a selection of holistic outdoor activities that help to strengthen both their body and mind as they navigate the journey to sobriety.

“Some people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol use their substance of choice with a partner. That can make it tough to recover if only one of you is ready to go to rehab. But even if you both want to go to rehab, you may hesitate because you don’t want to be apart for months at a time. That’s why couples rehab could be your best option for substance abuse treatment,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Couples rehab gives individuals the chance to recover from their substance abuse problems alongside their partner. That means patients have access to their closest support system while they go through this tough part of their life.

With the help of addiction treatment experts and compassionate counselors, couples can explore the intersection of their relationship and the link to the substance abuse problems, as well as potential triggers and coping techniques to utilize together. This can help you couples grow closer together and form a healthier partnership for the future.

“Better Days Treatment Center is a rehab community that offers a safe, calm, and supportive environment for our residents to heal in,” added the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “When you stay with us, you won’t have to worry about a thing beyond your recovery process. We understand your pain and are here to care for you every step of the way. Our custom-crafted treatment center is lavish yet cozy enough to feel like home.”

Better Days Treatment Center encourages individuals considering its couples rehab program to contact its professional team today using the contact form provided online.

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

