Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to Join Oberheiden P.C.

Dallas, TX – Oberheiden P.C. announces that the 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, the Honorable Kevin O. McCarthy, has joined the firm as a government consultant.

Speaker McCarthy brings unparalleled expertise, insight, and leadership to Oberheiden P.C., drawn from his extensive experience as a central figure in U.S. and international politics. His storied career includes serving as the Speaker of the House, House Majority Leader, and House Minority Leader, among others. He is a pivotal architect of legislative initiatives that continue to shape America’s political, economic, and regulatory landscape.

Elected eight times to U.S. Congress and having served as Minority Leader of the California State Assembly previously, Speaker McCarthy’s deep understanding of government operations, legislative processes, and public policy uniquely positions him to provide strategic consulting services to Oberheiden P.C. and its clients.

“We are honored to welcome Speaker McCarthy,” says founder Nick Oberheiden. “Few people can say that they have served at the top of the political pyramid spanning three presidential administrations, President Obama, Trump, and Biden. His extraordinary accomplishments and insights—especially in tandem with our other former Congressional and Cabinet members—will significantly enhance our ability to navigate complex government proceedings and challenges.”

In his role at Oberheiden P.C., Speaker McCarthy will offer his extensive government and legislative experience to the firm on a selective basis, focusing on strategic consulting in high-profile matters. His leadership and reputation as one of the most recognized and connected figures in U.S. politics will serve as an invaluable asset to the firm and its clients.

Comprised of former high-level government officials and Justice Department prosecutors, Oberheiden P.C. represents businesses, professionals, and organizations in complex and sensitive investigations as well as in litigation matters involving federal laws and regulations.

