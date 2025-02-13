RobotLAB CEO Says People and Automation Can Coexist Peacefully, Offers Expert Guidance in New Book

In Our Robotics Future, Elad Inbar provides unparalleled insights into the latest technologies and emerging trends that are poised to revolutionize the way businesses operate. RobotLAB founder and CEO Elad Inbar

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contrary to common concerns about robots taking over jobs that people need, RobotLAB CEO Elad Inbar says there’s plenty of room for both, particularly in the services sector where there’s a growing demand for workers but a diminishing workforce.

“People can focus on more valuable tasks,” Inbar said. “Robots are great at vacuuming carpets or scrubbing floors, but they are not great at high-touch areas like door handles and windows.”

In his new book, Our Robotics Future, Inbar offers business owners and other decision-makers clear, well-informed guidance on the future of automation and provides examples of successful automation integration in multiple industries.

“Robots are not here to take our jobs; they are here to make our jobs more meaningful and revolutionize the way that we work, helping business owners operate more profitably,” Inbar added.

RobotLAB has been at the forefront of the robotics industry since 2007 and is dedicated to making robots smarter and more useful for multiple industries, including restaurants, hotels, assisted living facilities, manufacturing, education, hospitality, healthcare, retail and more.

As the founder and CEO since RobotLAB’s inception, Inbar has led it to nearly $100 million in sales, overseen tens of thousands of successful robotics deployments, and established unique partnerships with manufacturers like LG Electronics and SoftBank Robotics, as well as major hospitality chains such as Hilton, Marriott, Disney and Universal Studios. This uniquely positions him to guide readers through the decision-making process, evaluation, and onboarding of advanced robotics and AI technologies.

In Our Robotics Future, Inbar provides unparalleled insights into the latest technologies and emerging trends that are poised to revolutionize the way businesses operate. He demystifies the current robotics market and shares real-world examples of successful robotics implementations across diverse sectors. Whether readers want to enhance the efficiency of their operations, address labor shortages or stay ahead of the competition, this book provides the knowledge they need to make educated decisions.

Inside, readers will discover:

• Comprehensive overviews of available robotic solutions tailored to various industries.

• Forward-looking perspectives on what the future holds for robotics and artificial intelligence.

• Practical evaluation tools to assess products and partners, ensuring successful implementation.

• Strategic advice on overcoming common challenges and maximizing the benefits of automation.

With Our Robotics Future, Inbar combines his extensive expertise with actionable strategies to empower readers to navigate the complexities of robotics adoption with confidence, embrace the future of work, and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation in their business.

About the Author

Elad Inbar is an experienced executive with a rich, multi-disciplinary career in the high-tech industry, encompassing online content publishing, e-commerce, affiliate marketing, machine learning algorithms, and robotics and AI. Leading RobotLAB Inc. for 17 years and establishing the first-ever robotics franchise system with 22 locations nationwide (and growing), he is the thought leader of the industry. With the release of Our Robotics Future, Inbar brings his vast knowledge to readers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.robotlab.com, or connect with him on Facebook (RobotLAB Inc), X (@RobotLABInc), Instagram (robotlabinc) and LinkedIn (robotlabinc).

Our Robotics Future

ISBN-13: 979-8865244936

Available from Amazon.com

https://www.amazon.com/Our-Robotics-Future-transformative-automation/dp/B0DL8LZK2V

