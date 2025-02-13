Governor Stein Announces Additional Team Members

Today, Governor Stein announces additional staff as he continues to grow his team committed to building a safer, stronger North Carolina.

Adam Chandler, Policy Director

Adam Chandler is a native of Burlington, North Carolina, and a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice, where he served most recently as Associate Deputy Attorney General and Chief of Staff to the Deputy Attorney General. Adam previously practiced at the Department as an appellate attorney, specializing in antitrust law, and served as a speechwriter for two attorneys general. He graduated from Yale Law School; the University of Oxford, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar; and Duke University.

Kindl Detar, Senior Policy Advisor

Kindl Detar previously served as a Special Deputy Attorney General and the Director of the Public Protection Section at the North Carolina Department of Justice. Prior to her state government service, she worked at Foundation For The Carolinas and Robinson Bradshaw. Kindl is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Pennsylvania School of Law. A native of Concord, she resides in Charlotte with her husband and three children.

Sadie Weiner, Senior Advisor

Sadie Weiner has worked in state and federal government and campaigns for almost two decades. She served in the Office of Governor Roy Cooper first as Communications Director and most recently as Director of External Affairs. Previously, Weiner was the Communications Director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), supporting campaigns across the country and picking up two Senate seats. She was also the Communications Director for U.S. Senator Kay Hagan in both her Senate office and her re-election campaign. Weiner lives in Raleigh with her husband and two children.

Awo Eni, Digital Director

Awo Eni returns to North Carolina after working on Cheri Beasley’s campaign for Senate in 2022 as the Deputy Digital Director. She most recently served as Director of Digital Content on Senator Sherrod Brown’s campaign for re-election in Ohio. Awo is a proud British-born Nigerian-American immigrant who calls Texas home. She is a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Liz Doherty, Policy Advisor

Liz Doherty joins the Stein Administration as a policy advisor in the Governor’s office. Prior to this role, she served as a policy advisor to Governor Roy Cooper and held various campaign roles, including as Governor Cooper’s communications director in 2020. She also serves as a board member on the NC Council for Women and completed a Master’s of Public Policy from the Duke University Sanford School in 2023.

Rania Hassan, Policy Analyst

Rania Hassan is a policy analyst in the Office of Governor Josh Stein. She previously worked as policy assistant and analyst in the Office of Governor Roy Cooper. She graduated from NC State University with a B.S. in Environmental Science and a minor in Environmental Policy and Justice.

Madhu Vulimiri, Senior Advisor for Health & Families Policy

Madhu Vulimiri joins the Governor’s Office from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, where she served as the Deputy Director for the Division of Child and Family Well-Being overseeing nutrition programs that support children and families. Prior to that, she led cross-agency priority initiatives at NCDHHS, including in the COVID-19 response, in chief of staff and senior strategy roles to the Chief Deputy Secretary of NCDHHS and at NC Medicaid. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where she was a Morehead-Cain Scholar, and her Master of Public Policy from Duke University, where she was a Margolis Scholar in Health Policy and Management.

Elena Ashburn, Senior Advisor for Education Policy

Elena Ashburn joins the policy team after serving as an area superintendent in the Wake County Public School System, where she led 17,000 students in 23 schools. She began her career in education as a Teach For America teacher and later served as a middle and high school principal. Elena earned a doctorate in educational leadership from UNC Chapel Hill and was named the North Carolina Wells Fargo Principal of the Year in 2021.

Jonathan Moch, Senior Advisor for Climate & Energy Policy

Jonathan Moch was most recently Science and Technology Policy Advisor for the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and Office of Global Change in the U.S. Department of State, where he designed, negotiated, and implemented international climate and energy initiatives and agreements. Prior to the State Department, he was an interdisciplinary Postdoctoral Fellow with joint appointments in Harvard’s engineering, public health, and government schools. Jonathan holds a Ph.D. in Earth and Planetary Sciences with a secondary field in Science, Technology and Society, a master’s in Environmental Science and Engineering from Harvard University, and an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

P.J. Connelly, Director of the Governor’s Eastern North Carolina Office