The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, February 13, 2025

On December 7, 2022, Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., was killed in the line of duty while pursuing illegal immigrants who were fleeing capture near Mission, Texas.

High speed chases often result in tragic losses of life, whether it is migrants in the cars when traffickers crash, Americans struck by illegal immigrants fleeing capture, or law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Too many innocent Americans have paid the price for illegal immigrants recklessly breaking our laws and engaging in high speed chases to avoid detention. We must ensure that there are meaningful consequences in place for any illegal migrant who threatens the safety of our communities and lives of our citizens.

In honor of Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., and his sacrifice while fighting to protect our southern border, House Republicans are bringing forward a bill that holds traffickers and illegal immigrants accountable and makes them think twice before fleeing arrest.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s legislation, H.R. 35, the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act, creates new criminal offenses for operating a vehicle within 100 miles of the southern border while fleeing from Border Patrol agents, or any law enforcement officer assisting the U.S. Border Patrol, including serious jail time and prohibition from ever receiving legal status in the United States.

House Republicans are sending traffickers, cartels, and other illegal immigrants the message that if they risk the lives of American citizens, we will hold them to the full extent of the law.