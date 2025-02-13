NUJ Branch February 2025
This month's edition spotlights HeartUnions week; considers the NUJ's calls focused on an end to Iran's targeting of journalists; encourages your submissions using the NUJ's Journalists' Safety Tracker.
Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch.
- Laura Davison encourages members to respond to the UK government's consultation on Copyright and Artificial Intelligence.
- The importance of HeartUnions week and the NUJ's year-round campaigns
- Key dates for branch calendars
- Information on the 22 March recruitment and organising webinar open to all members
Download the resource
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.