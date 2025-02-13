Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,091 in the last 365 days.

NUJ Branch February 2025

This month's edition spotlights HeartUnions week; considers the NUJ's calls focused on an end to Iran's targeting of journalists; encourages your submissions using the NUJ's Journalists' Safety Tracker.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch.

  • Laura Davison encourages members to respond to the UK government's consultation on Copyright and Artificial Intelligence.
  • The importance of HeartUnions week and the NUJ's year-round campaigns
  • Key dates for branch calendars 
  • Information on the 22 March recruitment and organising webinar open to all members

READ ONLINE

Download the resource

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUJ Branch February 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more