The PicoWay® Treatment Is Now Available at SIX8 Collective Costa Mesa, CA

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIX8 Collective in Costa Mesa is pleased to introduce the PicoWay tattoo removal system by Candela. Named 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, PicoWayuses advanced laser technology to break down tattoo ink with precision, offering faster, more effective results with minimal discomfort and downtime. Featured on NBC’s Today Show, this cutting-edge system is recognized as a leader in tattoo removal. SIX8 Collective is proud to offer this innovative treatment, providing clients with a safe, efficient solution for removing unwanted tattoos.𝙈𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙧The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWaylaser can:- Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments, with minimal downtime.- Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.- Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.𝘼 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧“Every tattoo tells a story—whether it’s one you’re ready to remove or a new piece you’re excited to create. That’s why our Costa Mesa studio is dedicated to both expert tattooing and advanced removal, giving you the freedom to evolve on your terms. The PicoWay laser is one of the most advanced technologies available, which is why I knew we had to have it. I know how important it is to have a system that’s faster, safer, and more effective on all skin types and ink colors. That’s why we offer our Complete Removal Package—one set price for unlimited treatments until your ink is fully erased, with no surprises. Whether you're saying goodbye to the past or creating something new, we’re here to help you move forward with confidence.”— Morgan Sierra, FounderThe PicoWaylaser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙧 𝙎𝙄𝙓𝟴 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 (𝟳𝟭𝟰) 𝟲𝟭𝟳-𝟰𝟴𝟲𝟬.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗜𝗫𝟴 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲:SIX8 Collective is a welcoming and inclusive tattoo and fine art gallery, founded by Morgan Sierra and inspired by the principles of justice, mercy, and humility from Micah 6:8. They specialize in transforming your stories into permanent fine art, offering a diverse range of styles from our talented resident artists, including fine line, blackwork, and illustrative tattoos. Our artists, Morgan, Szilvia, Mars, Nick, Brisa, Sabina, Kellie, and Bella, each bring their own unique expertise to the table, working by appointment to ensure a personalized experience for every client. At SIX8 Collective, everyone is invited to come as they are, share their stories, and create lasting art.

