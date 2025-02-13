Celebrating Five Years of Changing Lives: How HHCP in the Upstate is Shaping the Future of Healthcare Careers

Erin Fredericks and Sarah Hall, the team behind HHCP

February 13th 2025 marks the fifth anniversary for Honor Health Career Programs — A non-profit founded in Greenville, helping people to become a certified nurse

The past five years have been an incredible journey. Witnessing the vision of HHCP come to fruition has been nothing short of extraordinary and I'm excited to see what's next.” — Erin Fredericks, Executive Director at HHCP

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This February marks a remarkable milestone for Honor Health Career Programs ( HHCP ) — their fifth anniversary. What started as a local non-profit in Greenville in 2020, has now turned into a successful non-profit covering three states and helping hundreds of scholars to realize their dreams of becoming a certified nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse or registered nurse.Five years ago, the team behind HHCP set out to address critical staffing shortages in long-term care by creating pathways for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) to advance their careers.More importantly, they wanted to offer support to potential people who wanted to rise in the ranks in nursing, often women and single mothers, to give them the support to advance their career or even become a certified nurse, to change their lives forever.The financial impact on HHCP scholars and their families has been transformational, with significant salary increases as they advance in their nursing careers. Advancing from a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) typically results in a salary increase of up to $19,000 more per year, and transitioning from an LPN to a Registered Nurse (RN) offers an additional average salary boost of $26,000 annually.Where The Journey BeganFounded in February 2020 in Greenville, HHCP emerged in response to critical healthcare staffing challenges, with a clear mission. Just as the world faced the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, their vision to empower healthcare workers and enrich the healthcare workforce through education, mentorship, and opportunity was clear.Erin Fredericks, Executive Director at HHCP reflected on the organization’s milestones saying, “The past five years have been an incredible journey. Witnessing the vision of HHCP come to fruition has been nothing short of extraordinary. While there have been challenges along the way, building great programs takes time and effort. I am excited to see what the next five years hold for HHCP and our scholars.”In December 2020, HHCP welcomed their first group of scholars at the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Home in Anderson, S.C. This inaugural class marked the beginning of a journey that has since touched countless lives and transformed communities.Five Years of ImpactFast forward to 2025, and HHCP has grown from a visionary idea into a thriving program with measurable impact. Over the past five years, HHCP has achieved some incredible milestones.Graduates: 9 scholars have completed the program, advancing their careers and making meaningful contributions to healthcare.Partnerships: HHCP has formed 12 education partnerships and 13 employer partnerships, creating a robust support network for the scholars.Current Scholars: HHCP has proudly served 75 scholars across three states, providing them with the resources and mentorship needed to achieve their goals.Team Growth: From a one-person operation led by our founder, Erin Fredericks, HHCP has grown to include a full-time Education and Outreach Coordinator, alongside a dedicated team of board members, volunteers, and donors.Being Part of a JourneyHHCP’s scholars have seen firsthand the impact that training, resources and a support network can have on their careers.“That means the world to me to be seen and heard,” says HHCP scholar Kamika Evans. “Because somebody thought about me, this opportunity changed my life for the better—financially, professionally, and personally.”As healthcare staffing challenges continue, HHCP remains committed to creating lasting solutions through education and mentorship for more scholars. To become a scholar with HHCP or to find out more about partnering with HHCP or donating visit https://www.honorhcp.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.