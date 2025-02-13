Qrispy CEO, Oguzhan Kara outlines vision on direct to device and global eSIM technology

Oguzhan Kara explains how direct connectivity can address mobile challenges for travellers and micro-businesses

I believe direct to device technology will reshape mobile connectivity by bypassing traditional infrastructure, but in the short term the first tangible step will be the global eSIM adoption” — Oguzhan Kara, CEO of Qrispy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qrispy , providing solutions on global eSIM and business phone numbers, has announced CEO Oguzhan Kara ’s vision on direct to device technology. In a statement issued in 2025 from the company’s headquarters, Kara detailed how bypassing conventional network infrastructure can address persistent connectivity gaps in both rural and urban areas.Direct to device technology enables mobile devices to communicate without relying on traditional cell towers. By utilising satellite networks and advanced eSIM capabilities, this approach offers a practical method to maintain connectivity in locations where conventional services fall short. Kara noted that while early trials by industry players demonstrate the feasibility of direct communication, realising its full potential depends on overcoming technical challenges such as signal interference and latency, as well as navigating evolving regulatory frameworks.Emphasising Qrispy’s commitment to addressing immediate user needs, Kara explained that the company’s current efforts focus on simplifying global eSIM access for travellers and micro-businesses. “I believe direct to device technology will reshape mobile connectivity by bypassing traditional infrastructure and addressing connectivity gaps, but in the short term the first tangible step will be the global eSIM adoption,” said Oguzhan Kara. He added that Qrispy’s work in this area is part of a broader strategy to offer accessible connectivity solutions that meet today’s mobile demands.Kara also acknowledged that the market is witnessing growing interest in satellite-enabled communication. However, he stressed that achieving widespread adoption requires a balanced approach. Industry stakeholders must collaborate to ensure that technical challenges are resolved and regulatory standards are met without compromising existing network systems. This measured progress aims to benefit a wide range of users, from remote communities to urban professionals.Qrispy’s vision for direct to device technology is rooted in a pragmatic approach to current connectivity issues. As the landscape of mobile communication continues to change, the company plans to engage with regulators and technology partners to support the development of robust standards. This commitment reflects an industry-wide shift towards exploring innovative connectivity solutions that respond directly to real-world challenges.By articulating his vision, Oguzhan Kara has positioned Qrispy as an active contributor to the evolving mobile connectivity space. The company’s focus on global eSIM will be the first step towards a tangible response to modern connectivity needs such as direct to device technology, paving the way for improved communication services for users around the globe.

