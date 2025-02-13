Outsourced CFO To Co-Host Live Webinar Helping SMEs With Financial Year-End Planning

Damian Baker - Head of Cloud Accounting at Outsourced CFO

With looming deadlines for the Tax Season, many business owners and entrepreneurs are finding themselves in a tight spot: They’re not prepared for Tax Season.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help SME business owners, founders and entrepreneurs, Outsourced CFO are co-hosting a live Webinar to offer advice and answer any questions. This free LinkedIn Live webinar will be co-hosted by Damian Baker, Head of Cloud Accounting at OCFO. He will be joined by Renier Kriel from The Open Letter. The aim of the Live Webinar will be to provide attendees with easy-to-understand expert guidance on how Small and Medium Businesses (SMEs) can navigate the financial year-end with ease and efficiency.

For many small and medium-sized businesses, the financial year-end is one of the most stressful times of the year. Tax deadlines loom, financial reports pile up, and teams struggle to keep up with manual reconciliations and compliance requirements. However, with the right tools and strategies, financial year-end can become a seamless, structured process rather than a last-minute scramble.

“Many business owners didn’t start their companies to become financial experts, yet financial control is a crucial part of sustainable business growth,” says Baker. “With the right strategies and tools, year-end does not have to be a source of stress. It can be a structured, well-prepared process that sets you up for a strong year ahead.”

The webinar will focus on easy to implement steps that business owners can take to stay in control of their finances, avoid last-minute surprises, and leverage financial insights to drive smarter decision-making. Attendees will gain insights into proactive year-end planning, the advantages of cloud-based accounting solutions like Xero, and the strategic value of CFO services.

Financial year-end is more than just a compliance exercise; it is an opportunity for businesses to assess their financial health and make informed decisions for the future. However, statistics show that 40% of businesses in South Africa struggle with tax deadlines, and poor cash flow management is a leading cause of business failure. These challenges highlight the need for better financial planning and efficient accounting processes.

According to Baker, cloud accounting is transforming the way businesses handle financial management. “At this time of year, it’s not just about surviving the crunch. It’s about simplifying processes, automating where you can, and giving your team the tools they need to thrive,” he explains. “With real-time data, automated reporting, and seamless integrations, cloud accounting allows business owners to make informed decisions quickly, reduce errors, and free up valuable time to focus on growth.”

During the webinar, Baker will guide attendees through essential steps for mastering year-end financials, covering key topics such as:

• Cash flow forecasting and tax planning

• Financial reporting and compliance

• Leveraging Xero for automated invoicing, reconciliations, and real-time insights

• The role of CFO services in ensuring financial stability and strategic growth

A highlight of the event will be a live demonstration of popular accounting software Xero, where attendees will see first-hand how automation, real-time dashboards, and tax management tools can significantly reduce the burden of manual accounting. The session will also feature a real-world case study, showcasing how a South African business successfully navigated year-end challenges with the support of Outsourced CFO.

The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A session, where business owners can ask their most pressing questions about tax compliance, cash flow management, and cloud-based financial solutions. Attendees will also receive exclusive access to a Year-End Financial Planning Checklist and an opportunity to book a free consultation with Outsourced CFO to discuss their specific financial needs.

Event Details:

Where: LinkedIn Live Event

When: Friday 21 February 2025

Time: 12:00 South African Standard Time (5am EST/4am CST)

Registration Link: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7294721964005335041/about/

To register for the webinar and secure your spot, click here visit the event registration page. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain expert guidance, streamline your financial processes, and set your business up for success in the year ahead.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial consultancy dedicated to helping businesses unlock their full potential. Through tailored solutions in financial consulting, strategic planning, cloud accounting, and automation, OCFO empowers companies to drive growth and achieve sustainable success. To find out more about OCFO or to contact one of the team, please visit www.ocfo.com.

