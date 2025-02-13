KomodoSec Launches Open-Source PowerShell SMB Scanner for Enhanced Network Security

Explore KomodoSec's new PowerShell SMB Scanner, an open-source tool designed to streamline SMB enumeration for red teams

Empowers cybersecurity teams to enhance SMB enumeration with advanced speed and security through community-driven enhancements.” — A Random Security Researcher

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KomodoSec Unveils Open-Source PowerShell SMB Scanner for Advanced CybersecurityKomodoSec, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the release of its PowerShell SMB Scanner, an open-source tool aimed at enhancing the capabilities of red teams and security professionals. This tool is specifically designed for efficient SMB (Server Message Block) enumeration and vulnerability assessment, facilitating detailed network analysis directly from PowerShell environments, a necessity in secure, restricted settings.Developed by KomodoSec’s expert research team, the PowerShell SMB Scanner meets the urgent need for discreet and effective network scanning tools, particularly useful in environments where traditional scanning tools may be detectable or restricted. It allows for the seamless enumeration of SMB shares and tests access permissions, helping identify sensitive data exposures and potential misconfigurations swiftly.A researcher at KomodoSec, emphasizes the tool's importance: "Our PowerShell SMB Scanner reflects our commitment to supporting the cybersecurity community with tools that are not only powerful but also integrable into their current workflows without extra overhead. By making this tool open-source, we enable continuous improvement and adaptation, ensuring it remains effective against evolving cybersecurity threats."Key features of the PowerShell SMB Scanner include:Integration with Windows environments for seamless operation.Capability to enumerate SMB shares and assess read access permissions.Functionality to search for sensitive files using customizable search parameters.Optional integration with Nmap for enriched network discovery and analysis.This tool is perfect for organizations that require internal security assessments or red team activities to be conducted discreetly and efficiently. It supports KomodoSec's mission to provide cutting-edge, accessible cybersecurity solutions.KomodoSec encourages cybersecurity professionals, system administrators, and enthusiasts to download and contribute to the PowerShell SMB Scanner's development. The tool is available on GitHub , demonstrating KomodoSec’s commitment to the open-source community and the advancement of global cybersecurity defenses.For more details and to download the PowerShell SMB Scanner, please visit our GitHub repository.

