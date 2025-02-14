Social Tree Releases UK FinTechs Influencers Report 2025, Analysing LinkedIn Thought Leadership

Latest Social Tree report highlights how UK fintech executives and brands are leveraging LinkedIn to drive engagement & establish authority

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Tree Unveils Groundbreaking UK FinTechs Influencers Report 2025, Highlighting LinkedIn's Impact on Industry Thought LeadershipSocial Tree Global, a leading data first consultancy specialising in executive branding and influence on LinkedIn, is proud to announce the release of its latest research report, UK FinTechs Influencers Report 2025. This comprehensive study provides in-depth insights into how FinTech executives and brands are leveraging LinkedIn to drive engagement, establish authority, and shape industry discussions.The report, based on extensive data analysis and expert interviews, highlights the UK’s position as a global FinTech powerhouse. Social Tree analysed the LinkedIn activities of over 1,000 fintech executives, focusing on C-suite, Director, and VP-level professionals from the top 50 most valuable UK fintech brands, as ranked by Beauhurst.“As the UK continues to be a hub for financial innovation, understanding the trends driving FinTech success on LinkedIn is crucial,” said James Saward-Anderson, Co-Founder of Social Tree. “Our report offers valuable insights for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, helping them navigate the complexities of an ever-changing digital economy.”Key findings from the report include:Authentic thought leadership outperforms generic industry reposts in LinkedIn engagement levels.Video and infographic-based content significantly boost reach compared to text-only posts.The top 10% of fintech executives engage audiences with personal insights and in-depth analyses of industry developments.AI, blockchain innovation, and digital banking dominate fintech conversations on LinkedIn.The report also features the Top 25 UK FinTech Influencers, including industry leaders from Revolut, Checkout, Monzo, and other top-performing fintech firms. Additionally, Social Tree identifies the most engaging fintech brands, with Revolut, Checkout, and Wise leading LinkedIn discussions.The Role of LinkedIn in FinTech Thought LeadershipSocial Tree’s research underscores the critical role of LinkedIn in professional engagement, branding, and market influence. The findings serve as a roadmap for FinTech leaders looking to leverage LinkedIn to build their executive presence, attract investors, and drive business growth.For access to the full report or media enquiries, please download the report:socialtreeglobal.com/ukfintechranking/

