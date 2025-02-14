System Integration Market Size

Increasing adoption of cloud computing and rapid growth of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) is boosting the growth of the global system integration market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Seamless Connectivity: Unlocking Growth in the System Integration Market Growing at a CAGR of 18.1% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global system integration market size was valued at $351.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1838.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031. Increasing adoption of cloud computing and rapid growth of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) is boosting the growth of the global system integration market. In addition, demand for low-cost and energy-efficient production processes is positively impacts growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among the customers and enterprise budgetary constraints is hampering the system integration market growth. On the contrary, technological advances such as the integration of edge computing, internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.The system integration market is segmented on the basis of by service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is categorized into infrastructure integration, application integration, data integration, and others. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, retail and ecommerce, education, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and others. By region, the system integration market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.Based on industry, the BFSI segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fifth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.The key players that operate in the system integration market are Accenture, Capgemni SE, Cisco Systems Inc, Fujitsu, Cognizant, Delloite, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy services, Tech Mahindra Limited, Oracle Software, HCL Technology, Tesco Controls, Burrow Global, INTECH, Crystalloids Inc, and Mangrovia Blockchain Solutions. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Latest Industry Developments in the System Integration Market:● The system integration market is experiencing dynamic changes as organizations increasingly seek streamlined IT systems to enhance operational efficiency. Several developments are shaping the market:● Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Solutions: Companies are rapidly integrating hybrid cloud models, which combine on-premise infrastructure with public and private clouds. This shift is driven by the need for flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency. System integrators play a critical role in enabling seamless integration between various cloud platforms and legacy systems, ensuring data continuity and operational consistency.● Focus on Automation and AI Integration: Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming pivotal in system integration processes. AI-driven system integration tools are helping businesses automate routine tasks, reduce operational costs, and streamline workflows. Moreover, AI enhances decision-making by integrating data analytics and machine learning algorithms across different IT systems.● Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions: As companies digitize and interconnect more systems, the risk of cyber threats grows. System integrators are increasingly incorporating advanced cybersecurity measures, such as zero-trust architectures and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions, into integration projects to protect sensitive data and minimize vulnerabilities.● Expansion of IoT and Edge Computing: With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing, system integration services are becoming more complex. Integrators must connect various IoT devices, manage distributed edge networks, and ensure seamless integration with core IT systems. This trend is particularly prominent in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 