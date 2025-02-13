Biblionix Offers 'Ask A Librarian' Feature via Custom SMS Numbers

Leading library automation provider offers an award winning two-way SMS texting feature enabling public libraries to provide instant patron communication.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionix, a leading provider of cloud-based library management systems, offers optional Gabbie, a two-way texting feature for its Apollo integrated library system. Among other features, this innovation enables libraries to offer "Ask A Librarian" services through custom SMS numbers, allowing patrons to communicate directly with their library via text messaging.

This feature set is built into Apollo's existing platform, requiring no additional hardware. Library staff can manage patron conversations directly through their Apollo dashboard, while automated services handle routine requests like renewals and account status inquiries without staff intervention.

"Libraries have been seeking efficient ways to meet patrons where they are," said Dick Moeller, Spokesperson at Biblionix. "Gabbie transforms how libraries interact with their communities, offering a modern solution that aligns with patrons' communication preferences while maximizing staff efficiency."

Key Benefits of ‘Ask A Librarian’ Feature:

• Two-Way Texting with Auto-Commands – Patrons can text their library for assistance, while automated responses handle common tasks like renewals and account inquiries.

• No Additional Equipment Required – Libraries receive a dedicated SMS number, eliminating the need for new phone lines or hardware.

• Integrated Dashboard Alerts – Library staff can manage conversations through the Apollo dashboard, with both visual and audio notifications for incoming messages.

• After-Hours Auto-Replies – Patrons who send texts outside library hours receive an automatic response, ensuring clear communication at all times.

• Flexible Chat Widget Integration – Libraries can embed a chat box on their website and public online catalog, providing an additional avenue for patron interaction.

The system automatically handles routine inquiries during off-hours, sending customized responses to inform patrons when the library is closed. Libraries can promote their unique SMS number across marketing materials and websites, creating a direct communication channel with their community.

Gabbie also empowers public libraries to:

• Offer a modern, convenient communication channel that aligns with patron preferences

• Increase library awareness and usage

• Enhance patron engagement and satisfaction

• Improve service accessibility outside of traditional library hours

Biblionix's commitment to public libraries has earned the company many accolades, including two Product of the Year awards and many platinum distinctions in the Modern Library Awards (https://modernlibraryawards.com/) and fifteen straight years of top rankings in Marshall Breeding's international "Perceptions" survey. The company maintains an impressive customer retention rate, demonstrating its focused approach to serving libraries exclusively.

"We invite library administrators to experience the efficiency of Gabbie," added Moeller. "Our solution demonstrates how modern technology can enhance library services while maintaining the personal touch that patrons value."

For more information about Biblionix and its library automation solutions, please call 877-800-5625 and press 1 for sales or visit the website (https://www.biblionix.com/contact/).



About Biblionix:

Biblionix (https://www.biblionix.com/about/) is a customer-focused company dedicated to providing efficient and innovative library automation systems. We are committed to empowering libraries of all sizes to achieve their goals and deliver exceptional service to their communities.

Note to Editors:

• Biblionix offers the Apollo cloud-based library automation system designed exclusively for public libraries.

• Biblionix's Apollo library automation system is consistently recognized for its exceptional features and ease of use.

• Biblionix boasts an industry leading customer retention rate, a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.