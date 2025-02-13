Container Security Market Growth Analysis 2025, Regional Outlook, Business Landscape, 2030

Container Security Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $571.47 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030. Container security is the process of protecting containers against viruses, data leakage, and other risks throughout the container lifespan. The docker security controls risks across the whole environment, including the software supply chain or CI/CD pipeline, infrastructure, and container runtime, and life cycle management apps operating on containers. In addition, the increase in concern related to container cyber security across the healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and government sectors is forecast to propel the demand for the container security market. Rapid digital transformation, presence of a large number of open-source venders offering container platform, and growing inclination toward cybersecurity solutions to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global container security market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about container technologies and security and limited security budget among small & medium enterprises restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in adoption of cloud-based containers in the major industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Based on component, the container security platform segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global container security market. A container security platform is a technology used by major businesses to improve the quality of the existing security rules. This factor is driving the segment growth. The services segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that container-as-a-service is a technique that enables software developers, and IT teams to cut shipment time by combining the hosted program. On the basis of product, the on-premises segment dominated the container security market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to rise in the shift toward cybersecurity solution across large enterprises. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years, owing to surge in the adoption of the container security primarily to manage confidential information to boost smart infrastructure across the banking and government sector, which is expected to propel the growth of the container security market during the forecast period. The key players profiled in this report include Aqua Security, Sysdig, Capsule8, Alert Logic, Cloud Passage, Qualys, Trend Micro, Nev Vector, Twist lock, StackRox. Increase in adoption of cloud-based containers in prime industries coupled with rise in vulnerability and cybersecurity to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global market. However, lack of awareness about container technologies and security and limited security budget among SMEs is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Container security technology is extensively utilized for cloud-native applications due to several benefits such as greater flexibility, scalability, simplicity of management, and more. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. Regional Analysis: Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global container security market. This is attributed to the fact that North America is home to a number of key players who offer advanced solutions related to this avant-garde technology. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the prime players in the container security industry have been developing and adopting various advanced strategies to raise the penetration of AI-powered electronics equipment in the Aisa-Pacific region. Other Trending Reports: Consumer Cybersecurity Software Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/05/09/2878457/0/en/Consumer-Cybersecurity-Software-Market-to-Reach-20-2-Billion-by-2032-at-10-1-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html Mobile Application Security Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-application-security-market-to-reach-37-1-billion-globally-by-2032-at-26-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301870037.html Cyber Security In Energy Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-security-in-energy-market-to-reach-21-8-billion-globally-by-2031-at-11-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301779668.html

