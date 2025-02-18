Hotels Operated by JHAT Win Numerous Prestigious Awards in 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have received high acclaim from both domestic and international guests. Our entire team will strive to improve our services so that all our facilities will continue to be chosen in 2025.

The hotel brands "hotel MONday," "hotel MONday Apartment," and "ICI Hotel," operatedby JHAT Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as JHAT), received numerous prestigious awards both domestically and internationally in 2024.

These awards are a testament to the high praise and trust of our valued customers, and they reflect the widespread recognition of the services and hospitality provided by JHAT.

The hotels operated by JHAT have received the following award:

1.TripAdvisor "Travelers' Choice Best of the Best 2024"

This is the highest award in the category, granted to less than 1% of accommodations worldwide.

MONday Apart Premium Ueno Okachimachi

2.TripAdvisor "Travelers' Choice 2024"

TripAdvisor "Travelers' Choice 2024"Selected as an outstanding facility in the top 10% of accommodations worldwide.

MONday Apart Premium Akihabara Asakusabashi Station

MONday Apart Premium Akihabara

MONday Apart Ueno Shin Okachimachi

MONday Apart Hamamatsucho Daimon

MONday Apart Nihonbashi Suitengumae

MONday Apart Premium Nihonbashi

MONday Apart Premium Hamamatsucho

MONday Apart Premium Ginza Shintomicho

MONday Apart Premium Kyoto Station

MONday Apart Asakusabashi Akihabara

MONday Apart Premium Ueno

hotel MONday Premium Toyosu

ICI hotel Asakusabashi

3.Agoda "Gold Circle Award 2024"

This award is given to top-class hotels that provide excellent service, competitive pricing, and timely updates on inventory availability.

MONday Apart Ueno Shin Okachimachi

hotel MONday Haneda Airport

4.Agoda "Customer Review Award 2024"

This award is given to facilities that have received a large number of highly-rated reviews from customers.

MONday Apart Premium Nihonbashi

MONday Apart Premium Akihabara

MONday Apart Premium Akihabara Asakusabashi Station

MONday Apart Premium Ginza Shintomicho

MONday Apart Premium Ueno Okachimachi

MONday Apart Premium Ueno

MONday Apart Premium Kyoto Station

MONday Apart Ueno Shin Okachimachi

MONday Apart Hamamatsucho Daimon

MONday Apart Nihonbashi Suitengumae

MONday Apart Asakusabashi Akihabara

hotel MONday Premium Toyosu

hotel MONday Asakusa

hotel MONday Kyoto Karasuma Nijō

hotel MONday Kyoto Marutamachi

hotel MONday Haneda Airport

ICI Hotel Asakusabashi

ICI Hotel Tokyo Hatchobori

5.Booking.com "Traveller Review Award 2025"

Recipients of the Traveller Review Awards are determined based on over 380 million reviews submitted to Booking.com by actual users.

hotel MONday Premium Ueno Okachimachi

hotel MONday Premium Toyosu

hotel MONday Haneda Airport

hotel MONday Kyoto Karasuma Nijō

hotel MONday Kyoto Marutamachi

hotel MONday Akihabara Asakusabashi

hotel MONday Asakusa

hotel MONday Tokyo Nishi-Kasai

MONday Apart Premium Kyoto Station

MONday Apart Premium Ginza Shintomicho

MONday Apart Premium Akihabara

MONday Apart Premium Akihabara Asakusabashi Station

MONday Apart Premium Ueno

MONday Apart Premium Ueno Okachimachi

MONday Apart Premium Asakusa

MONday Apart Premium Nihonbashi

MONday Apart Premium Hamamatsucho

MONday Apart Ueno Shin Okachimach

MONday Apart Asakusabashi Akihabara

MONday Apart Nihonbashi Suitengumae

MONday Apart Hamamatsucho-Daimon

ICI hotel Uenoshinokachimachi

ICI hotel AsakusabashiI

ICI hotel Tokyo hacchobori

6.Hotels.com "The Best Hotels for You 2024"

This award honors hotels selected from the top 1% of listings on the Hotels.com app. The selection is based on data from the Expedia Group, which includes customer reviews as well as factors such as staff service, hotel amenities, and conditions.

ICI hotel Asakusabashi

7.Trip.com "Chinese Friendly 2024"

This award is given to hotels that provide services and facilities tailored to travelers from China.

MONday Apart Ueno Shin Okachimachi

hotel MONday Asakusa

[JHAT’s Initiatives]

JHAT strives to provide flexible and high-quality services to meet the needs of each individual customer. In particular, the "hotel MONday Apartment" series offers comfortable spaces for long-term stays and families, receiving high praise from many guests.

Furthermore, JHAT places a strong emphasis on multicultural support and environmental consideration, promoting sustainable operations.

Recently, two new facilities opened in the Kansai area: "MONday Apart Premium Osaka Namba WEST" in December 2024 and "MONday Apart Premium Kyoto Station Kamo River" in November 2024.

[Future Outlook]

Encouraged by these awards, JHAT will continue to improve services and create new value. Our staff is dedicated to making our hotel brands the best choice for our customers.

Company Name: JHAT Co., Ltd.

Head Office Location:7F, Kiswire Okachimachi Building, 1-15-4 Higashi-Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative:President & CEO: Akira Hirabayashi

Established: June 7, 2018

URL: https://jhat-m.com/

What kind of hotels are "hotel MONday" and "MONday Apart"?

The "hotel MONday Group" is a hotel chain with 21 facilities in Tokyo (in key business areas such as Toyosu, Nishi-Kasai, Nihonbashi, and Hamamatsucho, as well as areas rich in local culture like Akihabara and Ueno Okachimachi), 4 facilities in Kyoto (in areas convenient for access to Kyoto Station and tourist destinations, including Karasuma Nijō, Marutamachi, and Kyoto Shichijō Horikawa), and a newly opened facility in Osaka (in the Osaka Namba area, a region where history, culture, cuisine, and entertainment blend, often referred to as Japan's second city).

The MONday Apart series, aiming to offer an "aparthotel" experience where guests can "live" like locals, is located in areas suitable for both tourism and business. In addition to its prime locations, the hotels are equipped with excellent facilities.

The rooms are simple and functional, while incorporating Japanese aesthetics, and include amenities for long-term stays, such as kitchens for self-catering, automatic washers and dryers, and other services to ensure a comfortable stay for guests.

MONday Apart Premium Nihonbashi, operated by JHAT, achieved an extraordinary milestone. For 42 consecutive months - from September 2021 through February 2025 - it has maintained its position as the #1 ranked hotel among all properties in Tokyo's 23 wards on TripAdvisor.

The success isn't limited to just this location. All MONday Apart facilities have garnered outstanding guest reviews, with their excellence recognized through multiple 2024 TripAdvisor awards.

