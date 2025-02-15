MENA InsureLab is officially backed by Technology Innovation Capital, a forward-thinking US-based venture capital firm

This partnership allows us to drive impactful innovation and accelerate digital transformation in the region

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MENA InsureLab Announces Strategic Backing from U.S.-Based TIC Technology Innovation CapitalMENA InsureLab, a leading Insurtech accelerator and venture builder, is excited to announce its strategic backing from TIC Technology Innovation Capital, a forward-thinking U.S.-based venture capital firm with a $100M fund. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in MENA InsureLab’s mission to bridge the gap between traditional insurers and innovative insurtech startups.MENA InsureLab was established to drive innovation and collaboration in the insurance industry. With TIC’s investment, the accelerator will scale its efforts in transforming the MENA insurance sector by connecting insurers with cutting-edge startups and facilitating the adoption of groundbreaking solutions.“TIC’s support solidifies our commitment to building a thriving ecosystem where insurance companies and insurtechs can co-create solutions tailored to the evolving needs of customers,” said Aicha Ghaffari, Managing Director at MENA InsureLab. “This partnership allows us to drive impactful innovation and accelerate digital transformation in the region.”Technology Innovation Capital (TIC) is an innovative venture capital fund focused on early-stage technology companies. Unlike traditional hybrid cash-equity models, TIC operates through a structured fund, deploying capital and bespoke software development services purely in exchange for equity. Their approach is designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential startups by providing both financial investment and strategic resources.“Our investment in MENA InsureLab aligns with our mission to empower technology-driven entrepreneurship and reshape industries,” said Ike Syed, Founder at TIC Technology Innovation Capital. “We believe the Insurtech sector in MENA holds immense potential, and we are excited to support MENA InsureLab in driving meaningful innovation.”With this strategic alliance, MENA InsureLab is poised to expand its impact, enabling startups to scale faster and insurers to leverage emerging technologies effectively. The collaboration will introduce new funding opportunities, mentorship programs, and market access for insurtech ventures in the region.About MENA InsureLabMENA InsureLab is a pioneering Insurtech accelerator and venture builder dedicated to fostering innovation in the insurance industry. Backed by TIC Technology Innovation Capital, MENA InsureLab connects traditional insurers with disruptive startups to drive technological advancements and create customer-centric solutions.About TIC Technology Innovation CapitalTechnology Innovation Capital (TIC) is a U.S.-based venture capital fund focused on early-stage technology investments. TIC provides capital and bespoke software development services purely in exchange for equity, accelerating the growth of innovative startups worldwide.For more information about MENA InsureLab, visit www.menainsurelab.com

