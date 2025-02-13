Submit Release
February 13, 2025

Poe on new DOTR chief

We want to congratulate Secretary Vince Dizon on his appointment and thank him for taking on such enormous task at this critical time.

We are confident that with his skills and experience, he could fast track the urgently needed reforms and projects under the department.

The new DOTR chief can count on our support in bringing relief to our commuting public and lasting solutions to our transportation sector.

We wish to thank Secretary Jaime Bautista for his sincere and dedicated service and we wish him the best of health.

