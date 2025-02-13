Creative Young Arts’ New Horizons Competition Concludes Successfully, Showcasing Global Youth Talent

New Horizons Creative Young Arts New Horizons Creative Young Arts New Horizons Creative Young Arts

Hosted at ArtX Gallery Silicon Valley from February 2–12, 2025, the event garnered global attention, showcasing exceptional young talent from around the world

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Horizons Silicon Valley Youth & Children’s Art Exhibition successfully concluded at ArtX Gallery Silicon Valley, running from February 2–12, 2025. The exhibition featured over 37 young artists, drawing widespread attention and celebrating artistic expression on an international scale. Hosted by Creative Young Arts and sponsored by UCC Foundation , Gallery Yoo, and ArtX Gallery, the event provided a platform for young creatives to showcase their talent and connect with a broader audience.Rising Star Award:Emma Meng, Shrinika Gambhir, Molly Mao, Zirui Hao, Wanshu Liu, Laila Li, Chuxi Zheng, Harvey, Ethan Wang, Haoqi XingVisual Innovation Award:Beiyi Li, Kayla Liu, Evelyn Li, Celine Hsu, Chuxi Zheng, Harper Xu, Laila Li, Yasuda Koki, Qinqi Yu, Yanbu ZhaoExcellence in Art:Evelyn Liang, Chloe Chung, Raeya Chang, Yihe Wang, Yimu Bu, Harvey, Deyu Kong, KatelynCreative Expression：Jayden Liang, Chelsea Yeh, Eugene Hsu, Amelia Wang, Hanhan, Xinghao Qi, Yiming Wang, Yunqi Xin, Xinyu WuThis year’s competition saw an overwhelming response, with a diverse range of submissions reflecting unique perspectives, emotions, and storytelling. Young artists explored various mediums, from traditional painting and digital art to mixed media, each demonstrating originality and artistic depth. The exhibition featured four award categories, recognizing outstanding achievements in technique, composition, and emotional impact.This review exhibition showcases an incredible display of young artistic talent. New Horizons is more than just a competition—it’s a platform for young artists to express themselves, connect with a broader audience, and gain confidence in their creative journey. A significant number of participants were recognized for their excellence, with many receiving medals and accolades for their exceptional contributions.For a complete list of winners and details on upcoming competitions, visit www.creativeyoungarts.com Special thanks to our amazing opening performers: local musicians The Monitors, Luke from Good Things Peanut Band, Jun Hu (author of She), and musician MetaCher and Gino.About Creative Young ArtsCreative Young Arts remains committed to fostering artistic growth and plans to continue hosting competition 1–2 times per year, allowing more young artists to share their work on an international stage. Creative Young Arts is a global initiative dedicated to nurturing young artists through international competitions, exhibitions, and educational programs. By providing a platform for artistic expression, the organization fosters cultural exchange, innovation, and creativity among youth worldwide.

